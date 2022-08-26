OnePlus 10 Pro

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find incredible savings on some of the best devices around, starting with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is currently available for $779 after receiving an 11 percent discount that will help you save $100 on your purchase. This version of the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, which is more than enough for most customers. However, if you want more power and storage space, you can also opt for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model that is getting the same $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $870. This device also includes a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, a triple camera setup that’s capable of 8K recording, 65W SuperVOOC Charging, and other great features.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad

Moving on to Apple products, we have also spotted bigger savings on Apple’s entry-level iPad, which now sells for just $280 after scoring a 15 percent discount that translates to $49 savings. This will get you a new Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage on its Space Gray color variant. Of course, you can also opt for the LTE-enabled version that sells for $410 after receiving a $49 discount. You get the same 64GB storage space, but at least you won’t need a Wi-Fi signal to watch your favorite content. And if you want more storage space, you can get the 256GB storage option for $559, which is $50 less than its regular $609 price tag.

The 10.2-inch iPad includes Apple’s A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine under the hood. You also get a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, stereo speakers, Touch ID for secure authentication, and other support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can also save on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 that now goes for $649 after picking up a 17 percent discount. This Android tablet usually goes for $780, so the latest discount will get you $130 savings. It has 256GB storage space, an 11-inch LCD display, a free S Pen in the box, and other goodies.

Apple Watch Series 7

Next up, we have the Apple Watch Series 7 that is now available for just $296 on its 41mm model with a (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band. However, we saw this same model going for $275 earlier today, so you can choose to wait and see if you get lucky to score extra savings. Either way, you can also opt for other color options selling for $299 after a 25 percent discount representing $100 savings.

The larger 45mm model starts at $320 after receiving $100 savings, plus an extra $9 discount at checkout. You can get this deal on the red and blue colored variants, but I suggest you hurry before they sell out since Amazon is most likely making room for a new model that may be announced in the next couple of weeks.

Razer Blade Pro 17

Gamers rejoice, as the Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop 2020 is now receiving an insane 41 percent discount that translates to $1,300 savings. In other words, you can now get this amazing laptop for $1,900. The Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop 2020 comes with a large 17.3inch FHD display capable of reaching 300Hz refresh rates, and you get more than enough power under the hood, as it packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics.

And suppose you’re not on the road as much. In that case, you can also consider going for the more affordable Thermaltake Arctic i360T R4 AIO Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop that now goes for $1,500 after seeing a 25 percent discount representing $500 savings. This model has an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics.

Samsung QLED The Frame Series Quantum HDR Smart TV

Finally, we head over to Woot.com, where you will find some interesting savings on Samsung’s QLED The Frame Series - Quantum HDR Smart TV that starts at just $740, depending on the display size you go for. Options start at 43-inches and go all the way up to 85-inches. And if you’re looking for something more premium, you can also consider LG’s Class OLED Evo C2 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV that starts at $1,797 on its 65-inch model or get the 75-inch version for $2,897 that will get an added $100 discount at checkout.