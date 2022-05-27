Best deals today: OnePlus 10 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, Bose headphones, and more

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro has been getting tons of attention these last couple of weeks, as we have spotted this phone scoring some outstanding deals. Earlier this week, we covered one that would let users get their hands on a free OnePlus Watch with the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, this deal had you paying the phone's full retail price.

Today, we have an even better deal available, as you can now purchase a new OnePlus 10 Pro for just $720 after scoring a 20 percent discount that translates to $180 savings. This will get you a new and unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro on its Volcanic Black color variant with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, 138GB storage space, and a triple camera system co-developed with Hasselblad. And to make things even more interesting, users who purchase a new OnePlus 10 Pro will also be able to receive a $100 Gift Card at no additional cost, so you would be receiving a total of $280 savings.

OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 has also been constantly on sale, but today’s savings get more interesting. You can still pick up a new 41mm GPS-only variant for $329 after scoring a $70 discount on several color options, including the Blue Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band and the Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band, and more. However, the best savings come with the larger 45mm model that is now available for $359 after receiving the same $70 discount that represents 16 percent savings.

You will also find the same $70 savings on the LTE-enabled models, which means that you can take one home for just $429 if you can settle for the smaller 41mm model, or you can choose to take an extra step and go for the larger 45mm variant that is now available for $459.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a brand new display with slimmer bezels than the last generation. The Watch also features new sensors and is powered by the powerful Apple chipset.

Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar

Moving to the audio department, we have spotted some exciting savings on a couple of soundbars, including the Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar that comes paired with a powerful wireless subwoofer, S-Force Pro front surround sound, and Dolby Digital support. That is now available for $248 after scoring a 17 percent discount to get $52.99 savings.

The Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar packs tons of power thanks to its 330W of total output to bring your favorite content to life. Plus, they’re going to work even for those users who already own Sony BRAVIA smart TVs, as its flexible layout and wireless connection system will minimize cable clutter.

If you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa built-in, which is now available for $799 after an 11 percent discount that will get you $100 savings.

Enjoy a fantastic audio experience with the Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar that features S-Force Pro front surround sound and Dolby Digital support to create an immersive cinematic style surround sound.

Bose QuietComfort 45

Still in the audio department, we find that you can now score a $50 discount on the Bose QuietComfort 45, which means that you can purchase a pair of these amazing wireless headphones for $279. The Bose QuietComfort 45 feature noise canceling, HiFi audio, and Active EQ that maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up; quiet and Aware modes that will help you control how much noise canceling you need. Further, users also get more than enough battery life to get them through the day, as they will deliver up to 24 hours of listening time, and if you’re in a hurry, the Bose QuietComfort 45 also support fast-charge technology that will get you up to three hours of battery life after a short 15-minute charge.

Suppose you’re not a fan of over-ear headphones. In that case, you can also consider checking out the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds that are now available for $199 after receiving a very interesting 29 percent discount that translates to $80 savings.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of the best wireless headphones on the market. They include noise canceling to hear your favorite tunes without distractions, 24-hour battery life, and other great features.

Marshall Stanmore II

Finally, we have some classy-looking Bluetooth speakers that come as the Marshall Stanmore II that is now available for $300 after scoring an $80 discount. This may not be the most affordable Bluetooth speaker on the market, but it is one of the best options around.

The Marshall Stanmore II has advanced components to produce clean and precise audio even at the highest volume levels. You also get strong connectivity thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 aptX technology. The best part is that it will keep a solid connection at a range of up to 30 feet. And don’t worry about power, as it will deliver 80 watts of audio output.

And suppose you want a more affordable option. In that case, you can also consider the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker that is now available for $150 after a 12 percent discount that will help you score $20 savings.