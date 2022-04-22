Best deals today: MSI's GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop, Alienware's Aurora R10 PC, and more

MSI GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop

Today’s best deals selection starts with the great offers for gamers, as you can purchase a new MSI GE66 Raider for $1,699 after picking up a $600 discount representing 26 percent savings. This amazing laptop features a large 15.6-inch QHD display cable of reaching 240Hz refresh rates. It also includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 graphics.

The MSI GE66 Raider Gaming Laptop is an amazing option for those looking to take their gaming sessions on the go or to complete their current gaming setup. The best part is that it arrives with a massive 99.9WHr battery to keep you gaming for longer. And don’t worry about your laptop overheating since the MSI GE66 Raider features MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Technology to ensure optimal thermal dissipation you may require for gaming.

You can also consider purchasing a new ASUS ROG Claymore II Wireless Modular Gaming Mechanical Keyboard that is now receiving a $19 percent discount, which translates to $50 savings. This amazing mechanical keyboard features ROG RX Blue Switches. A detachable Numpad and wrist rest so you can transform your keyboard to a TKL game-ready tool whenever you need to.

Alienware Aurora R10 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop

And since we’re talking gaming products, we must also include the Alienware Aurora R10 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop that is now receiving an 18 percent discount, which means you can get yours for $2,100 after picking up a $449 discount. The Alienware Aurora R10 is an amazing gaming beast. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor, 32GB DDR4 XMP HyperX Fury RAM, 2TB SDD + 2TB HDD storage, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB GDDR6 graphics, and support for Wi-Fi-5 and VR.

The Alienware Aurora R10 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop will deliver powerful performance for hardcore gamers. Don’t worry about running out of storage space, as it packs 4TB for you to store all your games and projects.

However, you don’t have to pay that much for a great gaming PC, as you can also consider the SkyTech Shadow 3.0 Gaming Computer PC Desktop that is now available for $1,400. This model is currently $239off, which represents 20 percent savings for those interested. In addition, it features a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and RTX 3060 graphics.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

More gaming deals are making your way, but this time we have the Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, that’s now available for $140 after receiving a $40 discount. The Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 usually sells for $180 at Amazon.com and other sites, but if you hurry, you can get yours for less over at Walmart.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. It also lets you customize your gaming experience thanks to its interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app. You will also be able to save up to 2 different custom profiles to use them according to your favorite games. And the best part is that this controller features a 40-hour rechargeable battery, so its definitely worth the investment.

Suppose you’re looking for more controller options. In that case, you can also check out the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Pokemon Legends: Arceus version, which is now available for $55 after a 10 percent discount. This will get you a new ergonomic controller for handheld mode, in case you do not love the joycon experience. Or you can opt for the regular version that now sells for $45 after picking up the same $10 discount.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S

You can also choose to enhance your audio experience while gaming with the HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset that is receiving the best treatment on this selection. You can currently pick up one of these fantastic wired headsets for $64 after scoring a massive 51 percent discount that will get you more than $66 savings.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha S features 7.1 Surround Sound, adjustable bass, dual-chamber drivers, chat mixer, and its cups are made from breathable leatherette and memory foam to make them super comfortable for extended gaming sessions. And to make things even better, you also receive a noise-canceling microphone as part of the package.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also get the HyperX Cloud Stinger, which now sells for $35 after receiving a 30 percent discount, translating to $15 savings.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Finally, and moving away from gaming deals, we have the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner that is now getting a $200 discount thanks to the on-page coupon found on the product’s landing page. This means that you will be able to get your new Samsung robot vacuum cleaner with a clean station for just $700.

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner features object recognition, intelligent cleaning, touchless dust removal, precise navigation with no-go zones you can consider via your mobile phone, and more. The best part is that it also features a front camera to share real-time video by streaming to your mobile phone via the Smart Things app.