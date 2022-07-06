Best deals today: MSI Stealth 15M, Fire TV products, and more

MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop

Today’s best deals selection comes packed with tons of Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and more, where you will find the powerful MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop selling for $1,229 after scoring a 12 percent discount that will get you $170 savings. This will help you get your hands on a new battle station that comes equipped with a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rates and FHD 1080p resolution.

Of course, this model also comes packed with enough power to launch your favorite games, as it packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

If you’re looking for other options, you can also consider the MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop for a similar price tag, as it is now available for $1,298 after picking up a 13 percent discount to get you $201 savings. You would get the same display size, refresh rates, storage, processor, and more, but you would take home a more potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card running the shots.

You can also consider the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE GamingLaptop, which sells for $2,100 after a $200 discount, which means you will get even more power under the hood. This model comes with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics powering a 16-inch WQXGA display with 240Hz refresh rates, 1TB storage space, and killer Wi-Fi 6E support.

HP Chromebook 11 Laptop

We then move on to more affordable laptops that run on Chrome OS, as you can now purchase a new HP Chromebook 11 Laptop for just $197 after receiving a very compelling 27 percent discount that will help you keep around $70 in your pocket. This model has an 11.6-inch HD anti-glare display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and a MediaTek MT8183 processor under the hood. Of course, as with every other Chromebook, you will receive long-lasting battery life and other great features.

You can also save big bucks on the third-generation Lenovo 300e Chromebook that arrives with an 11.6-inch touchscreen, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage space, but you get AMD’s 3015Ce Dual-core processor powering the show. This option sells for $380 after receiving a 25 percent discount. And if you want something even more affordable, you can also check out the Samsung Chromebook 4, which sells for $128 after a massive 45 percent discount.

MSI Optix AG321CQR Gaming monitor

Of course, any of the previously mentioned laptops will increase their productivity potential with a larger display, and that’s precisely what you can get with the MSI Optix AG321CQR Gaming monitor that comes with a large 32-inch curved display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. In addition, this gaming monitor features a super narrow bezel, anti-glare coating, 1ms response times, QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rates, and a $70 discount that will help you take this bad boy home for $270.

And suppose you’re looking for something a bit more affordable. In that case, you can also consider the 24-inch Sceptre Professional Thin 75Hz 1080p LED Monitor that sells for just $116 after an 11 percent discount that will get you around $14 savings. Or get something in between with the KOORUI 27-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor that sells for $200 after receiving a $20 discount.

Fire TV Cube

We have also spotted significant savings on the Fire TV Cube that now sells for $60 after the latest 50 percent discount. This is one of Amazon’s best streaming devices as it features hands-free control of your favorite content with Alexa. In addition, it will deliver 4K UHD content and the latest Alexa Voice Remote, in case you don’t want to tell Alexa what to do.

Of course, you can also opt for the more affordable Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with the latest Alexa Voice Remote that sells for $40 after the latest $10 discount that represents 20 percent savings, or get a certified refurbished model for $22.50 if you’re a Prime member. And since we’re already talking about exclusive Prime member savings, you can also check out the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series UHD smart TV that sells for just $200 after the latest 46 percent discount.

Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger

Finally, we have some interesting savings on the Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger that will deliver up to 15W of fast charging action to your MagSafe compatible Apple devices. In addition, this model comes with an incorporated kickstand and a 6.6ft long cable, which means that you can charge your device relatively far from the power outlet and still watch your favorite content without holding your phone in your hands.

The Belkin MagSafe Wireless Charger sells for $68 after receiving a nice 16 percent discount that will help you save more than $12. But if that’s too much for your budget, you can also consider going for Apple’s original MagSafe Charger, which sells for just $37 after the latest 6 percent discount. Unfortunately, this option doesn’t feature a built-in kickstand, and its integrated USB-C cable is only 1 meter long. And if you want to charge more than one MagSafe compatible device simultaneously, you should check out the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger that now goes for $119 after receiving a $10 discount.