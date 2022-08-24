Today's best deals will get you crazy savings on several gaming products, including the MSI GS66 Stealth Gaming Laptop, Wi-Fi mesh systems, streaming microphones, and more

Today’s best deals start with the MSI GS66 Stealth Gaming Laptop. It currently receives a 21 percent discount that translates to $600 savings for those interested in getting this excellent battle station. It will also be a great purchase for any content creator. The MSI GS66 Stealth comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX3080 graphics, and a 15.6-inch QHD display capable of delivering up to 240Hz refresh rates, and a $2,300 price tag.

Of course, there are more affordable options for those on a tight budget, as you can also purchase the MSI GV15 gaming laptop that now sells for $639 after seeing a 15 percent discount. This model also packs a 15.6-inch display that tops out at 144Hz refresh rates. You also get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and GTX 1650 graphics.

If you’re still looking for more options, you can also catch some savings on the Acer Nitro 5 that now goes for $1,920 after picking up a 20 percent discount that will get you $480 savings. This model also includes a 15.6-inch QHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, 16GB storage, 2TB SSD, and other great features.

You can also save on the V-MODA M-200 Professional Studio Headphones that are now available for just $280 after receiving a 20 percent discount. These headphones usually sell for $350, which means that you will be able to keep $70 in your pocket. Indeed, they may not be as new as you’d wish, but they’re so good they were named the best audiophile headphones by CNET in 2020.

The V-MODA M-200 come with a lightweight metal build, an adjustable headband for single-ear monitoring, and improved sweat resistance. In addition, their 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets and CCAW voice coils will provide amazing sound. Just don’t expect wireless connectivity from these headphones, as you would have to opt for the higher-end V-MODA M-200 ANC Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones that sell for $500.

However, there is a more affordable option for those who want a pair of noise-canceling earbuds, as you can get a new pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro for just $175 after scoring a $25 discount. These noise-canceling earbuds will deliver up to 31 hours of music playback with their charging case, which is also capable of wireless charging.

We have great news for those interested in upgrading their smart homes with a new Wi-Fi Mesh system, as you can now purchase the NETGEAR Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for just $100 at B&H as part of its crazy DealZone savings. This option usually sells for $230, so you will be able to score the excellent MK62 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System for less than 50 percent of its regular price. However, there’s a chance that you may not get there on time to take advantage of this sweet deal, but don’t worry, as you can also get the same product at Amazon.com. Unfortunately, you will find yourself paying $149, which will still get you 35 percent savings.

If you’re interested in other options, you can also check out the TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System, which sells for $170 after receiving an $80 discount. Just remember to add the on-page coupon, or you will only get $70 savings.

Savings are also available on the Razer Kishi Mobile Controller, which is now available for just $60 on its iPhone model after a $40 discount. This will be a fantastic accessory for those who love playing games on their smartphones. The best part is that it’s compatible with most iPhone models after the launch of the iPhone X.

You will also be able to enjoy your favorite titles on Apple Arcade, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia without worrying about draining your phone’s battery, as it comes with Lightning Port Passthrough that will let you charge your device at the same time you’re playing.

The Android version of the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller is not necessarily on sale. Instead, it has now been listed for $45, which means you will be able to save $55 if you choose to buy one, considering that it launched with a $100 price tag.

Finally, we have amazing news for those old-school gamers, as the Arcade1UP Street Fighter II Big Blue Arcade with Riser and Exclusive Stool Bundle is now available for $399, down from its regular $600 price tag. This product is also available at Amazon.com, but you will find it selling for $445, which will still get you some attractive savings.

Finally, we have spotted some amazing savings on the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone that now sells for $55 after receiving a 45 percent discount. This professional-grade streaming microphone comes with a built-in shock mount, supercardioid pick-pp pattern, and an anodized aluminum body.

However, deals don’t stop there, as you can also consider going for a more expensive Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone that sells for $78 after seeing a 40 percent discount that will get you $52 savings. Or get the more affordable HyperX SoloCast for $50 after seeing a 17 percent discount.