Best deals today: MSI GE66 Raider, Amazon Echo Show 8, Beats Studio Buds, and more

MSI GE66 Raider

MSI is a big name in the gaming industry, so there’s no way to go wrong when purchasing one of its products. For instance, you can currently buy a new MSI GE66 Raider that is now receiving a 22 percent discount, which translates to $600 savings. In other words, you can get this amazing gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz display, an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB storage, 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 graphics for $2,099. You can also score $600 savings on the less powerful Intel Core i7 model that features 16GB RAM and 1TB storage for $1,699.

Of course, we have spotted more budget-friendly options, which include the MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop that features a 15.6-inch display with 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics for $1,230 after getting a $269 discount. The Alienware X17 R2 Gaming Notebook is another great option for those who want a larger 17.3-inch display, and the best part is that it’s now receiving a 25 percent discount that leaves it up for grabs at $2,200.

Finally, the GIGABYTE G5 GD is another cool option to consider. It sells for $849 after seeing a 15 percent discount that will get you $150 savings. This model has an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, and a 15.6-inch 144Hz display.

Echo Show 8

We keep receiving amazing deals on Amazon products. Earlier this week, we saw the Amazon Echo Dot receiving crazy discounts that will let you get more than 50 percent savings on select bundles if you act fast. But now, we have also spotted some interesting savings on Amazon Echo Show products, starting with the Echo Show 8, which is now available for $75 after receiving a 32 percent discount that translates to $35 savings. This will get you a new Echo Show 8 on any of its two different color options, including Charcoal and Sandstone.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch HD display with stereo sound, Alexa support, and it’s perfect for making video calls, watching your favorite recipes while in the kitchen, and you can also use it to control your smart devices as it comes with Alexa built-in.

You can also consider a more affordable alternative, as the Amazon Echo Show 5 is also on sale. This product comes with a massive 47 percent discount, which means you can take one home for $45. This will deliver most of the features that come with the larger Echo Show 8, but with a smaller 5.5-inch and other limitations, but it’s still a great buy. And you can also get the All-new Echo Show 5 Kids, which has been specifically designed for kids, which means it comes with parental controls. It also receives amazing savings, as you can pick one up for $55 after a $40 discount.

Beats Studio Buds

Moving on to the headphone department, we have spotted the Beats Studio Buds receiving a 33 percent discount, which means you can get a pair of these fantastic wireless earphones for $100 after a $49.96 discount. And the best part is that savings are available on almost every color option, except for the Moon Gray model.

The Beats Studio Buds feature outstanding noise-canceling, an IPX4 rating that makes them sweat and splash resistant. They also arrive with a built-in microphone to let you take your calls while you’re out running or in the gym pumping some iron.

If you’re looking for a more premium experience, you can also check out the Beats Fit Pro which are now available for $180 after a $20 discount that translates to 10 percent savings. These wireless noise-canceling earbuds feature Apple’s H1 headphone chip, and they’re compatible with Apple and Android devices. Further, you get up to 6 hours of listening time when used alone, but you will get up to 24 hours with their charging case. And if you’re looking for more options, we also have the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds selling for $200 after a $50 discount.

AKRacing Office Series Opal Chair

Working all day in an office can be a pain if you don’t have a comfortable chair. That’s why we also considered including the AKRacing Office Series Opal ergonomic fabric computer chair with a high backrest in our deals selection, which is now available for just $212 after scoring an insane 51 percent discount that translates to more than $217 savings. And suppose you’re looking for more alternatives. In that case, we can also suggest you check out the RESPAWN 110 Chair, which now goes for $171.04 after a 14 percent discount, or the Flash Furniture X30 Gaming Chair Racing Office Ergonomic Computer Chair, which is now available for $147 after an unbelievable 69 percent discount.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD

Finally, we have also spotted a price drop on the Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD that is now available for as low as $134 on its 1TB storage model and $240 on the 2TB version. The Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD arrived with $160 and $290 price tags for the 1TB and 2TB models, respectively, so now you can get one for less. In addition, the Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD includes an IP65 rating, so you don’t have to worry about dust or getting it wet. It also delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, and it's probably one of the most durable external drives on the market. And if you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also check out the Crucial X6 1TB Portable SSD that now sells for $90 after a $20 discount that translates to 18 percent savings.