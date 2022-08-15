Best deals today: Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio, Sony’s Xperia PRO-I, and more

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

This week is packed with tons of great savings for those interested in a new laptop, PC, smartphone, and other great products. First up, we have the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio that is currently receiving a very compelling 19 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $2,180. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio usually sells for $2,700, the latest offer will help you score more than $500 savings, and the best part is that you will get tons of power. This model features a large 14.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, a whopping 32GB storage space, and 1TB of internal SSD storage space.

Of course, you can also browse through the other configurations to see if something else fits your budget. For instance, you can try going for the Intel Core i7 model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage that sells for $1,799 after scoring a $300 discount.

And suppose you’re more interested in buying a Mac. In that case, you can check out the latest deals on the M2-powered MacBook Air or the latest iMac sales event that will let you purchase a refurbished model starting at $215 if you can live with the 2015 model that comes with a 21.5-inch display, 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA storage and an Intel Core i5 processor under the hood. You will also find the latest 24-inch iMac Model and other great options on sale, but hurry before they sell out.

Sony Xperia PRO-I

Moving on, we have the Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G receiving a 33 percent discount that translates to more than $600 savings. This model now sells for just $1,198, and it comes with a large 6.5-inch HDR OLED display that will deliver 120Hz refresh rates, a massive 1-inch image sensor on its triple camera array, and more.

The Sony Xperia PRO-I is on sale on Amazon and Adorama, and the best part is that you will get the chance to purchase the same device with the same 512GB storage, 12GB RAM, and processor for the same price.

And of course, you can also count on Samsung to deliver great deals on its Galaxy devices. You can now buy a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for $800 after picking up a $200 discount that represents 20 percent savings. In addition, this model comes with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and other amazing features.

Sony 4K Ultra HD TV A80K Series

Sony’s 4K Ultra HD TV A80K Series BRAVIA XR OLED smart Google TV is also on sale. Today’s best savings come with the 55-inch model that sells for $1,498 after picking up a 25 percent discount representing $501.99 savings. In addition, the 65 and 77-inch models are also on sale, as they’re also receiving a $501.99 discount. In other words, you can get your new smart TV for $1,798 on its 65-inch version and $2,998 on the more prominent 77-inch version.

Today’s deals include [Amazon’s Echo Show 15(https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08MQLDFF6?), which sells for $190 after getting a $60 discount. Indeed, this is by no means a smart TV alternative, but its large 15.6-inch FHD display will also let you stream your favorite content from Prime TV, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more.

Samsung Super Ultrawide Dual QHD Monitor

And since we’re talking about large displays, we must also include the Samsung Super Ultrawide Dual QHD Monitor that now sells for $1,030 after receiving an 18 percent discount that translates to $230 savings. This huge monitor features QLED technology with 4ms response time, USB-C connectivity, 120Hz refresh rates, and more.

However, you can also opt for more affordable options, including the ASUS TUF Gaming VG27WQ 27-inch Curved Monitor that sells for $247 after seeing a 15 percent discount, or go for the AOC U2790VQ 27-inch UHD Frameless Monitor that goes for $210 after a very interesting 22 percent discount.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Finally, the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones now sell for just $231. These headphones usually sell for $348, so you can pick up a pair of these amazing headphones and still manage to keep $117 in your pocket. They feature amazing noise canceling, up to 30 hours of listening time, and more. However, this deal is only available on the Black version. And since we’re talking about audio products, we can also mention the latest savings on the Elgato Wave:3 Premium Studio Quality USB Condenser Microphone for Streaming that now goes for $120 after seeing a $30 discount that represents 20 percent savings.