Best deals today: Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go, Razer gaming products, Apple’s AirPods Max, and more

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

We start today’s deals selection with amazing devices, as we have the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go getting great savings. You can currently purchase your new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for as low as $550 after scoring a $350 discount. These savings will come in two parts, as the first deal lets you pick up 22 percent savings that will translate to a $200 discount, which then get bumped up to $350 thanks to $150 savings applied at checkout. This will be able to get you a new laptop with a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is also great because of its sleek and slim design that helps it be amazingly light, weighing in at 2.44 lbs. In addition, its PixelSense touchscreen display will deliver a max screen resolution of 2880x1920. It also comes with a fingerprint power button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in, plus a 720p HD camera for you to show your best face during video calls, meetings, and more.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop

Moving on to more powerful products, we find that you can currently purchase a new Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop for $2,450 after scoring a $350 discount that represents 13 percent savings. The Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop features a potent AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, a beautiful 14-inch QHD display capable of delivering 165Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, THX Spatial Audio, and Vapor Chamber cooling.

This may be one of the best gaming laptops in the market for those looking for a more compact design that won’t lack in power, as AMD Ryzen processors offer the ultimate performance for those looking to play graphics-intensive games or those who want to create content. It also features customizable RGB individual key lighting and other amazing features. And you can also add a new Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock to your package, as this fantastic gaming mouse sells for just $96 after scoring a $54 discount.

Still, if that’s too much for your budget, you can also consider purchasing a new GIGABYTE G5 GD that sells for $849 after scoring a $150 discount. This model features a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

Apple AirPods Max

Moving on to audio products, we have spotted the Apple AirPods Max selling for just $450, which means you will be able to pick up a pair of these amazing headphones and save $99. Savings come in two parts, as they are currently receiving $70 instant savings on the product’s landing page, which will then come together with $29 extra savings at checkout. These savings are being applied to the Sky Blue, Space Gray, and Silver models, which means you can get a new pair of AirPods Max in any of these options for the same price. You can also get the Green or Pink models for $479, but these won’t get the extra $29 savings.

The AirPods Max feature an Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides high-fidelity audio and Active Noise Cancellation to block outside noise and help you enjoy your tunes without worrying about the world. Add Spatial Audio to the mix, and you will feel as if you’re in the middle of a live show, thanks to its dynamic head tracking, which provides theater-like sound. You also get a Transparency mode that will help you hear what goes around you.

Beats Studio3 Wireless

Moving on, we find a more affordable option for those looking to get a new pair of headphones, as the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are currently picking up a huge 43 percent discount which translates to $150 savings. This means you can purchase these cool headphones for $200.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones feature Apple’s W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth for solid and secure connectivity, up to 22 hours of listening time, and don’t worry if you’re running low on battery, as its Fast Fuel feature will let you enjoy three hours of listening time after a quick 10-minute charge.

If you’re not sure you want to spend that much on a new pair of headphones, you can also consider purchasing the second-generation Echo Buds that are now receiving a massive 58 percent discount, leaving them up for grabs at just $50. These wireless earbuds with active noise cancelation usually sell for $120, which means you would be saving $70.

Razer Nari Essential Wireless

We have also spotted great savings on the Razer Nari Essential Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset, as it now sells for just $50 after picking up an impressive 50 percent discount. The Razer Nari Essential headset is an awesome choice for those looking to improve their gaming experiences. It features THX Spatial Audio, an auto-adjust headband, and swivel cups. It is compatible with your PC, PS4, and PS5. It also includes 16-hour battery life, a noise-canceling flip microphone, and more.

Sony A80J BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Smart TV

Moving on to the smart TV department, we find an impressive 18 percent discount on the Sony A80J BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Smart TV series available for $1,798 on its 65-inch variant after scoring a $401.99 discount. However, you can also opt for the smaller 55-inch variant that’s also 18 percent off. This means you can purchase this new smart TV for your home starting at $1,398, meaning you will be able to keep $301.99 in your pocket. And if you’re interested in the 77-inch model, you will find yourself paying $2,798 after a $400 discount.

Other, more affordable smart TV options include the Samsung Class QLED Q6 Series, which sells for $298 after a 17 percent discount. The VIZIO M7 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV is another option that’s up for grabs at $498 after a whopping 29 percent discount that will get you $201.99 savings on its 50-inch model.

Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer

Finally, the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer with 3D Audio & Built-in Chromecast is also on sale. You can take one home for $300 after scoring a 40 percent discount will get you $199 savings. This 2020 model features universal 4K compatibility, and it also comes with the necessary HDMI and optical cables you need to get the fun started. Its Magnifi Now with 3D audio will deliver an incredible room-filling listening experience comparable to that of a concert or theater and other great features.