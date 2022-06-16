Best deals today: Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Xbox Series S, and more

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Today’s deals are pretty exciting, as they will help you to save tons of money on some of the best products available on the market, starting with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which is now available for $1,149 after receiving a very compelling 32 percent discount that will get you $550.99 savings. This model has a 13.5-inch Pixel Sense touchscreen display that supports pen input. You also get an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a long-lasting battery that will keep you working throughout the day.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will also be an excellent tool for your video calls. It features a front-facing 720p HD camera and theater-like sound that will also be great for movies and shows with Omnisonic Speakers backed by immersive Dolby Atmos6.

You can also add more storage space to your Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with a new SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD that is now available for $221 after receiving an insane 52 percent discount. This device comes with up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable package that is also tough. It will easily withstand falls of up to 2 meters and don’t worry about spilling your coffee on it, as it also comes with an IP55 rating.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is once again on sale, but this time you can get one for less. The unlocked 128GB model is now available in Stormy Black for $792 after the latest 12 percent discount that will get you $107 savings.

You can also get your new model with a protective case, and you would be receiving the same 12 percent savings, which now translates to $112. This means that you will be able to take this bundle home for $816. Or go for the 256GB storage model that sells for $899 after picking up a $100 discount that will get you 10 percent savings.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes with a beautiful 6.7-inch LTPO QHD+ Smooth display with 120Hz refresh rates, a powerful Google Tensor chip, and a long-lasting battery that will give you more than 24 hours of battery life, and one of the best cameras found in an Android device. And if you want another option, you can also check out the Google Pixel 5A, which goes for $398 after the latest 12 percent discount. However, this model won’t work on Verizon’s or Sprint’s network as it is a GSM-only unlocked model.

Xbox Series S

We keep getting great deals on gaming consoles, which now include the Microsoft Xbox Series S gaming console that is now available for just $250 after receiving a 17 percent discount over at Adorama. This model comes with a Custom Zen 2 CPU, 10GB RAM, and 512GB storage space which you can then bump up to 1TB with the Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series S, which matches internal storage exactly.

You won’t get the same power or graphics that you would get with the Xbox Series X, but you will be more than fine with the Series S, as it will deliver 1440p gaming resolution and support for up to 120fps, AMD FreeSync, and more.

However, you can also consider checking out the Microsoft Xbox Series S on eBay since it is now going for $249, which will let you save an extra buck. And this option will also get you one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate after you activate it.

Sony WF-1000XM4

Moving on, we have also spotted some excellent savings on a couple of headphones, starting with the Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones that are now available for $228 after receiving a 19 percent discount that will help you keep $51 in your pocket. The Sony WF-1000XM4 come in two different color options, and they will deliver exceptional sound quality with the new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec. You also get crystal clear calls, up to 8 hours of battery life with noise-canceling activated, IPX4 water resistance, and an ergonomic surface design for a better fit.

If you want more options, you can also check out the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, which are now picking up a 29 percent discount representing $80 savings. In other words, you can take a pair of these wireless earphones home for $199. And suppose you’re looking for something different. In that case, you can also consider checking out the Phiaton 900 Legacy Digital Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones that are now available for $200 after the latest $50 discount. This option arrives with 43 hours of battery life, Quick Charge, Memory Foam, and other great features.

NETGEAR 4-Stream WiFi 6 Dual-Band Gigabit Router

Finally, improve your home’s network with the NETGEAR 4-Stream WiFi 6 Dual-Band Gigabit Router that is seeing an insane 70 percent discount that will let you take one home for just $30. This amazing router will deliver coverage of up to 1,200 sq and support for up to 40 devices. It also comes with fast AX1800 Gigabit speed with WiFi 6 technology for uninterrupted streaming, HD video gaming, and web conferencing. Plus, it’s quite easy to set up, so it won’t take more than a couple of minutes to get you going. And it will also help you to monitor data usage, test internet speeds, and more.

And since we’re talking about home products, you can also check out the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Bluetooth 75W Smart LED Bulb that is now selling for $35 after the latest 36 percent discount that will help you save $20.