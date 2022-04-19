Best deals today: Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4, Apple’s M1 iPad Pro models, and more

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

We start today’s deals with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which currently receives a 27 percent discount, that translates to $350 savings. In other words you can buy your new laptop for just $950. This will get you a new laptop with a 13.5-inch touchscreen display with a 2256 x 1504 resolution, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and an Intel Core i5 processor.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a great alternative for those who want a new laptop for personal use, for business, or even gaming if you can live with some graphics limitations. It comes with Windows 10 home, a thin and light design, a 720p HD front-facing camera for video conferencing, Omnisonic Speakers to enjoy theater-like sound for movies, and up to 19 hours of battery life depending on how you use your laptop.

However, we have also found some interesting alternatives for those who want tons of power without the portability of a laptop, as the Thermaltake LCGS Avalanche 360T AIO Liquid-Cooled Gaming PC is now available for $1,600 after scoring a $200 discount. This gaming PC features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe M.2 storage, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics. And you can also boost your experience with a new HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse that’s now available for just $50 after scoring a 50 percent discount.

12.9-inch iPad Pro

Next up, we have Apple’s M1 iPad Pro lineup on sale. For instance, you can pick up the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro for as low as $999 after a $99 discount. This will get you a new Wi-Fi-only model with 128GB of storage space in Silver. The same savings are being applied to the 256GB storage option, which now sells for $1,100. However, the best savings come with the 2TB storage model that now goes for $2,000 after receiving a $199 discount.

If you’re looking for a smaller alternative, you can also choose to go for the 11-inch iPad Pro model, which is also receiving a $99 discount on most of its variants. For instance, you can pick up the 128GB storage model with Wi-Fi-only support for $700. The 256GB and 512GB sell for $800 and $1,000, respectively, after seeing a $99 discount, but then again, the best savings come with the 2TB storage variant that now receives $199 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,700.

Both the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models feature Apple’s M1 chip, Liquid Retina displays with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a TrueDepth camera system featuring an Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage. You also get ultra-fast Wi-Fi connectivity, Face ID, stereo speakers, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Moving on to wearables, we have spotted the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receiving a very attractive $40 discount, which means you can purchase your new smartwatch for just $210, depending on the model and features you choose. This entry-level option will get you a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with a 40mm chassis, an ECG monitor, and many sensors that will monitor your health, fitness, activity performance, and sleep cycles. It also features fall detection, in case you’re crazy about that.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is also available on the larger 44mm version that will only cost you $240 after receiving the same $40 discount. And if you’re more interested in the classic model, you can get ready to cough up $350. This will get you a new 46mm model with an $80 discount which is pretty nice, considering that this Wi-Fi-only model will also look better on your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 7

We have also found interesting savings on the Apple Watch Series 7 that’s currently selling for as low as $313. This will get you a new GPS-only model with a 41mm Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band and an $86 discount. You can also play around with color options to see if there’s something else that catches your fancy. For instance, the same 41mm GPS-only model in (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED Sport Band sells for $329 after a $70 discount, or get your Apple Watch with LTE support for $429 and score the same $70 savings.

The larger 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 models are also receiving a $70 discount, which means that you can get one for $359 if you can live with a GMS-only model. If not, you can also consider the LTE variants, which are now available for $459.

LG UltraFine UltraWide Monitor

Moving on to monitors, we have spotted some hot deals on the LG UltraFine UltraWide Monitor that is currently picking up a 24 percent discount on its 34-inch model. You can get your new LG UltraFine 5K Nano IPS LED UltraWide Monitor for $1,259 after receiving a $390.99 discount. The LG UltraFine UltraWide Monitor features HDR support, Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. Still, it will top out at 60Hz refresh rates, so don’t expect fantastic gaming performance from this baby.

If you’re more interested in gaming, you should consider the ASUS TUF Gaming Curved Gaming Monitor available for $204 after scoring a $15 discount. This 23.8-inch monitor features a Full HD display capable of delivering 144Hz, and other great features.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox

We have also spotted some crazy deals on gaming controllers. We will start with the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X and Series S, as it is currently available for $26 after receiving a 32 percent discount $12 savings. This will get you a new wired gaming controller in White, but you can also check out other color options, as most of these are also on sale.

The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch is also on sale, and you can pick up the Metroid Dread option for $24 after receiving a 14 percent discount that will help you keep $4 in your pocket. The Animal Crossing option sells for $20, which may be a bit more compelling for those looking to get better savings. And you can also save on the PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite that’s now available for $11 after a massive 45 percent discount representing $9 savings.

Razer Seiren V2 Pro

Finally, the Razer Seiren V2 Pro Professional-Grade USB Microphone is now available for $130 after scoring a $20 discount representing 13 percent savings. This dynamic microphone features a high pass filter and digital-analog limiter that is perfect for those looking to get a new mic for streaming, recording, and more. You can also opt for the more affordable Razer Seiren V2 X USB Microphone that scores a $20 discount. This model features a Supercardioid Pickup Pattern, digital-analog limiter, gain and mute buttons, and a built-in shock absorber, just like its higher-end variant.

And suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can also consider the Blue Yeti USB Mic that sells for $98 after a 25 percent discount, or the more affordable Blue Snowball ICE USB Microphone that’s now available for $40 after a $10 discount.