Best deals today: Microsoft Surface Pro X, Beats Studio 3, Marshall Stanmore II, and more

Today’s best deals start with the Microsoft Surface Pro X, which is now available for just $800 after scoring a 27 percent discount that translates to $300 savings. This will get you a slim and beautiful 13-inch touchscreen device that comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a custom-built Microsoft SQ1 processor. However, you can also opt for the SQ2 model, which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space that now sells for $706 after a whopping 46 percent discount that translates to more than $593 in your pocket.

If you’re looking for other options, you can also check out MSI’s Rainbow 6 Special Edition Crosshair15 15.6-inch QHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop that now sells for $1,440 after receiving a $359 discount that represents 20 percent savings. This model has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and other cool features.

Beats Studio 3

Next up, we have some interesting savings on Apple’s Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, which are now selling for $260 after scoring a 26 percent discount on its Midnight Black color version. This means that you can pick up a pair of these amazing headphones and still manage to save $90. However, you can also opt for the more affordable Defiant Black-Red or the Blue-colored variants that sell for $210.

And suppose that’s still too much for your budget. In that case, you can also consider purchasing a new pair of Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II that now go for $162 after the latest 29 percent discount, to save $67. In addition, if you add the on-page coupon, you will receive extra 5 percent savings. Or get more affordable ANC with the Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, which sell for $99 after picking up a 27 percent discount.

Marshall Stanmore II

We have more audio-focused products, where the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker comes with a 14 percent discount, representing $52 savings. In addition, the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker packs a serious punch thanks to its advanced components, which include two 15-watt class D amplifiers powering its tweeters and a 50-watt class D amplifier to drive its mighty subwoofer.

It delivers clear, clean, and precise audio even at the highest volume levels. The best part is that it’s perfect for any room, big or small, as it will let you experience high-performance sound synonymous with the Marshall name.

However, you don’t need to spend that much to enjoy your favorite tunes, as the JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is also on sale, and you can take one home for $100 after the latest 23 percent discount. Or get the JBL Charge 5 Portable Wireless IP67 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $25 more over at Woot.com. However, this last deal will only be available until tomorrow at midnight.

GoPro HERO10 Black

You can also save on the GoPro HERO10 Black, which is a perfect gift idea for those who love to capture insane moments on camera. This device is now listed for $400 over at Amazon.com, which is $149.99 less than its original price tag. However, this deal becomes even sweeter when you choose to get your new action camera directly from GoPro.com, as you will be able to purchase your new GoPro HERO10 Black for just $350, which translates to $200 instant savings.

The GoPro HERO10 Black comes with front LCD and touch rear screens, 5.3K60 ultra-HD video, 23MP photos, 1080p live streaming, stabilization, and more. However, if you’re looking for more options, you can also consider going for the DJI Osmo Action, which now sells for $345 after receiving a 9 percent discount. This option features a 12MP camera with two displays, 36ft underwater resistance, Wi-Fi connectivity, HDR video with a 145-degree field of view, and more.

House of Marley Get Together Duo

Finally, we have spotted some deals on the House of Marley Get Together Duo Bookshelf speakers with Wireless Bluetooth connectivity, which are made from sustainable materials. These powerful bookshelf speakers are now available for $170 after receiving a $30 discount that represents 15 percent savings.

They will be great for your workstation or to take on outside, as you can also use the right speaker as a portable Bluetooth speaker that will deliver up to 20 hours of listening time. Pair them with any Bluetooth-capable device, and enjoy your favorite tunes around a campfire or anywhere you want to go.

Suppose you don’t want to share your audio experience. In that case, you can also consider going for the House of Marley Positive Vibration 2: Over-Ear Headphones with Microphone, which now sell for $54 after receiving a 23 percent discount. Or get the even more affordable House of Marley Smile Jamaica Wired earphones that sell for $20 after receiving a 33 percent discount.