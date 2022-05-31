Best deals today: The Microsoft Surface Pro 8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, and more

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We start today’s best deals roundup with a great option for those looking for a portable Windows device that can work as a tablet or a laptop. In other words, you can currently purchase a new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $1,300 after scoring a 19 percent discount that will translate to $300 savings. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 comes with a 13-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage space.

The latest model of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is getting the same treatment on both its Graphite and Platinum color variants. But remember, you need to purchase a new Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard to go along with the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 if you want to use your device as a laptop. You can currently purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Keyboard in Poppy Red for $140 after a $40 discount, but the best savings come with the Black model that sells for $109.

And if you want to add a wireless mouse to your setup, you can also consider checking out the Logitech MX Master 3S that now sells for $89 after scoring an 11 percent discount on its Pale Grey color variant.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

If you’re not into the Windows tablet idea, you can also score excellent savings on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which is now available for $679 after scoring a 13 percent discount. This model comes with an 11-inch LCD display, 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, an all-day battery, and you also get an S Pen in the box with your purchase.

You can also get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for just $598 after a 15 percent discount that will help you get $102 savings. However, this model only comes packed with 128GB of storage space. Other than that, you get the same Wi-Fi-only model with Dex Multitasking and more.

You can also opt for the higher-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, as they come with larger and better displays. For instance, the Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with a 12.4-inch AMOLED display and an 8 percent discount, meaning that you can get one for $829. Or get the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display for $1,150 after a seven percent discount.

SteelSeries Arctis Prime

Moving on to the audio department, we have spotted some fantastic deals on the SteelSeries Arctis Prime Competitive Gaming Headset that is now available for $61 after scoring a 39 percent discount that will help you keep $39 in your pocket. In addition, the SteelSeries Arctis Prime Competitive Gaming Headset comes with advanced sound drivers calibrated for maximum detail, lightweight steel and aluminum allow construction for maximum durability, and premium soft earcups that will also help you focus on your game while it helps to keep background noise to a minimum. Finally, it is a great choice for any gamer with multiple gaming consoles, as it is universally compatible with all gaming platforms.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset that now sells for $40 after scoring a 50 percent discount. This model is also compatible with every major gaming platform, so you can easily switch your console while still using the same headset.

Hisense ULED Premium

Moving on to the smart TV category, we find the Hisense ULED Premium U8G QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV currently selling for just $600 on its 55-inch model after scoring a 20 percent discount that will get you more than $148 savings. You can also opt for the more prominent 65-inch variant, but this one sells for $950, with no visible savings.

The Hisense ULED Premium U8G QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV features Alexa compatibility, a bright 1500nit display, 120Hz refresh rates, and support for HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more. However, you can also consider the Hisense ULED Premium U7G QLED Series, which is now available for $798 after receiving a 27 percent discount on its 65-inch model. And if you want to add extra functionality to your smart TV, you can also check out the Roku Express 4K+ that now sells for $29 after a 28 percent discount.

Shure AONIC Free True Wireless Earbuds

Finally, the Shure AONIC Free True Wireless Earbuds are selling for $149 after scoring a 17 percent discount that translates to $30 savings. These wireless earphones feature a 21-hour battery life, studio sound quality, clear calls, plus a durable ad lightweight design. The best part s that you can score these savings on both its Graphite and Red color options.

You can also consider checking out the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds available for $180 after the latest 28 percent savings that translate to $69 in your pocket. This is also the best option for those interested in receiving water and sweat resistance in the package.