Best deals today: Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, Galaxy S22 Ultra, AirPods Pro, and more

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Today’s deal selection includes tons of amazing devices, starting with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, which receives an 11 percent discount. This means that you can get your hands on one starting at $2,400 and score $300 savings.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio was announced in September 2021 as the most powerful business laptop built for Windows 11, but that’s just one of its many features. It comes with a rather curious design that lets it transform from a laptop to a “studio” that could be more like an overpowered Windows tablet that also supports the Surface Slim Pen 2, Surface Dock 2, and more.

This model comes with a 14.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB SSD storage, and a whopping 32GB RAM. of course, you will also be able to check out other configurations that start at $1,365 after a 14 percent discount that will help you score $224.00 savings. However, this model comes with a less powerful Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

Further, you can also consider checking out the MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop available for $1,374 after scoring a compelling 26 percent discount. I mean, you would be able to purchase a new laptop with a beautiful 15.6-inch UHD OLED 4K display, an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, and you would still be able of keeping more than $475 in your pocket.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

We have been receiving tons of amazing deals on Samsung Galaxy devices over the last couple of weeks, but there’s always room for a new one. Especially considering that the company’s latest flagship is currently receiving a $200 discount that represents 17 percent savings at Amazon.com. In other words, you can now purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $1,000 after the latest offer. This will let you a new and unlocked smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and one of the best camera setups found on an Android device. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also features long battery life and a snappy, fast, and fluid interaction that makes it one of the best phones on the market.

However, you can also opt for the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which now sells for $600 after a $100 discount that will get you 14 percent savings. Still, if it were my money, I’d take it to Samsung.com, where you can get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $700.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are also on sale, and you can now pick up a pair for just $197 after the latest 21 percent discount that will help you keep $52 in your pocket. The AirPods Pro are, in my opinion, one of Apple’s best products yet, as they feature active noise cancelation. Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and other great features are also found in the higher-end AirPods Max, but with a more affordable price tag.

The Apple AirPods Pro also come with three sizes of soft tapered silicone kits to guarantee a comfortable fit, sweat and water resistance, more than 24 hours of listening time, force sensors to control your media, and more.

However, you can also opt for a more budget-friendly alternative with the OnePlus Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds that are also on sale. The OnePlus Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds are now up for grabs at $120 after scoring a $30 discount. These wireless earbuds will get you smart adaptive noise canceling, an IP55 rating, and more on both color options.

Chromecast with Google TV

We have also found some rather exciting deals that will help you get the most out of your old TV, as the Google Nest Chromecast with Google TV is now available for just $40 after a recent $10 discount that represents 20 percent savings. This will not only let you cast your favorite shows from your phone, tablet, or PC to a big screen, but instead, you will receive all the goodies that come with any Smart TV that runs on Google TV. And the best part is that you also get $60 off your first three months of YouTube TV, which is great.

And if you’re not into Google TV, you can also check out the Fire TV Stick 4K that sells for the same $40 after scoring the same $10 savings. However, this device will make your TV run on Fire TV OS, which is better and easier to customize, or at least in my opinion.

Wyze Robot Vacuum

Finally, we have the Wyze Robot Vacuum with LiDAR Room Mapping, now available for just $165 after a massive $160 discount that will almost get you 50 percent savings. Either way, this is the perfect tool for those who want to keep their homes clean without the hassle that involves picking up a broom every once in a while.

The Wyze Robot Vacuum with LiDAR Room Mapping features 2,100Pa Strong Suction, Straight-line Movements, Virtual Walls to keep it from falling down the stairs or going into places it’s not supposed to, and more. Plus, it’s a must for those who own a pet or two, as it will do wonders in removing pet hair from your hard floors and carpets.