Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Air, the previous generation MacBook Air, Samsung Galaxy smartphones, smart TVs, and more products on sale

M2 13-inch MacBook Pro

Source: Apple

We start today’s deals with Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Pro, which currently receives a 12 percent discount. Usually fetching for $1,299, the latest version of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a $1,149 price tag on its Space Gray color option, which means you can get your new laptop and save $150. This will also get you 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 13-inch Retina Display, a backlit keyboard, and more.

However, you can also opt for a more expensive 14-inch MacBook Pro model that now sells for $1,900 after seeing a $100 discount on its 512GB storage model that’s powered by Apple’s M1 Pro chip with an 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, and 16GB RAM.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can still get your hands on a new M1-powered MacBook Air for just $850 after a $150 discount, or get the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro for just $799 after scoring a very compelling 24 percent discount that will help you keep $250 in your pocket.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Source: Samsung

Next up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that is now receiving up to $277 savings, representing a 21 percent discount. This amazing smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. You also get an elegant design that resembles the long-gone Galaxy Note series.

However, you can also opt for the more affordable Galaxy S22 Plus which now sells for $800 after picking up a $250 discount. Or get last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that now sells for $500 with $100 savings. And if you want the best savings available on a new Galaxy phone, you can check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that now sells for $1,200 after receiving a $600 discount representing 33 percent savings.

Garmin Instinct Solar

Source: Garmin

Moving on to wearables, we have spotted some incredible savings on the Garmin Instinct Solar, which is now available for $260. This smartwatch normally sells for $350, so you can get yours and score $90 savings. It comes with a rugged design, which makes it perfect for those who love outdoor activities, and solar charging capabilities to help your battery last longer.

Other options include the Garmin Vivoactive 4, which now sells for $265. This model also comes with tons of sensors and features to keep track of your activities, and the best part is that it looks a bit more elegant, so you can wear it anywhere you want. It is currently receiving a 20 percent discount, which means you can save more than $65 if you choose to get one. And if you’re looking for something even more budget-friendly, check out the Garmin Venu Sq that now goes for $170 after receiving a $20 discount.

Beats Studio Buds

Source: Beats

Another great deal comes with the Beats Studio Buds that now sell for $100 after picking up a 33 percent discount representing $50 savings. The Beats Studio Buds come in five different color options, and the best part is that this deal applies to every single variant. In addition, these fantastic earbuds feature active noise cancelation, transparency mode, up to 24 hours of battery life, and IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

And you can also consider picking up a new pair of Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones that now sell for $148 on both color options, which means you can enjoy these new earbuds and still get to save $51.99.

Hisense A6 Series

Source: Hisense

Finally, you will also be able to take a new smart TV home for as low as 230 when you go for a new 43-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV, as it s currently receiving an 18 percent discount that will help you save $40. However, savings will vary depending on the display size you go for, as the best deal comes with the 55-inch version that is also receiving an 18 percent discount, which translates to more than $61 savings. In other words, you can take this model home for just $288, which is kinda great considering that Hisense delivers excellent products. And if you want the largest model, get ready to pay $618 after the latest $91 discount.

However, you can also add a new 64GB version of the Apple TV 4K to the package since it is now selling for $140 after the latest 30 percent discount that will get you $59 savings.