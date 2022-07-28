Best deals today: LG’s OLED A1 Series smart TV, Google Pixel 6a, and more

LG OLED A1 Series smart TV

We have a massive selection of deals for you today, starting with a couple of smart TVs from LG that are receiving massive discounts, where you will find the LG OLED A1 Series 4k Smart TV, which is currently seeing an insane 42 percent discount on its 48-inch model. This version of the LG OLED A1 Series 4k Smart TV usually sells for $1,200, meaning you can score more than $500 savings if you choose to take one home.

The LG OLED A1 Series 4k Smart TV comes with AI-powered 4K, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Vision Atmos. You also get the benefits of LG’s a7 gen-4 AI processor 4K, which will upscale and improve your content for a better viewing experience. You will also find savings on the larger models, but these aren’t as amazing as the ones you’d get with the 48-inch model.

However, you can also check out the LG QNED80 Series, which now starts at $747, after picking up a 17 percent discount that will help you get more than $150 savings since this baby regularly goes for $900. The larger models don’t seem to be on sale, as they don’t have any savings visible on their landing pages. However, you must know that these devices have received at least a $100 price drop, starting with the 55-inch model, which used to sell at $997. The 65 and 75-inch models have shaved off $300 from their original price tag. However, the best deal comes with the 86-inch model that sells for $600 less.

Google Pixel 6a

We have also spotted savings on a couple of Google Pixel devices, starting with the Google Pixel 6a, which sells for $449. Yes, there are no visible savings anywhere to be found, but the good news is that you will get a $50 Gift Card at no additional cost when you purchase a Google Pixel 6a Phone from Amazon.com. Of course, to take advantage of this deal, you will have to add a Gift Card to your cart, as the offer will be reflected at checkout. Just remember to do this before 11:59 PM (PT) on August 2022.

And if you want bigger savings, you can also consider going for the Google Pixel 4 that now sells for just $298 after scoring a massive 63 percent discount that will help you keep more than $500 in your pocket. The Google Pixel 4 is still a great Pixel device to consider if you’re looking for a great camera at an affordable price tag, and the best part is that it comes unlocked with 64GB of storage space.

And if you’re a Sony fan, we recommend you check out the latest savings on the Sony Xperia 5 III, which now goes for $798 after receiving a 20 percent discount that translates to $201.99 savings. In addition, this model comes with a 6.1-inch HDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and other nice features.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Amazon is also letting you pick up a new Microsoft Surface Pro X for just $950 after the latest $350 discount. This amazing device comes with a 13-inch touchscreen, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and Microsoft’s SQ 2 processor. Of course, this will be perfect for those who want Windows features on a lighter and more portable package, with the option of turning it into a laptop with a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard that’s sold separately.

You can also check out the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop, which now goes for $370 after a $110 price drop representing 23 percent savings. This amazing model has a 14-inch FHD touch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage space.

And if you want a sexy and powerful new laptop, you can also go for the Dell Inspiron 13 5310 that now sells for $980 after scoring a 13 percent discount that will help you keep $147 in your pocket. This model comes with a 13.3-inch QHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, and more.

Lenovo Flex 5i 13 Chromebook

Moving on, we find huge savings on the Lenovo Flex 5i 13 Chromebook 2-in-1 Laptop, which now goes for $296 after scoring a 46 percent discount. This model comes with tons of power under the hood, as it packs an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage space. And if you want a larger display on a less portable package, you can consider purchasing an HP Chromebase 21.5-inch All-in-One Desktop, which is currently $90 off, leaving it up for grabs at $499.

Another great option comes as the HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, which sells for just $160 after an insane 45 percent discount that will help you save $130. This laptop comes with a 14-inch HD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, and an Intel Celeron N4120 processor.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

Finally, we have the 24 percent savings on the new Microsoft Surface Headphones 2, which means you can take one with you for just $190 and still keep $60 in your pocket. The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 will deliver up to 15 hours of voice calling or 18 hours of music playback. In addition, these headphones feature spectacular Omnisonic sound and soft over-ear pads that are breathable, lightweight, and comfortable for all-day use.

You can also choose to pick up a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones that now sell for $250 after seeing a 29 percent discount, representing $100 savings. And if you want a very affordable option, you can consider the Philips PH802 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones, which sell for $55 after scoring a 50 percent discount.