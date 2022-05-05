Best deals today: LG OLED G1 Series, gaming laptops, smart Wi-Fi LED bulbs, and more

LG OLED G1 Series

We start today’s deals with amazing savings on LG’s OLED G1 Series, which is currently receiving a massive 33 percent discount on its 65-inch model, which translates to a huge $1,003 discount. This means that you can take one of these incredible smart TVs to your home for $1,997.

The LG OLED G1 Series features an awesome 4K Smart OLED display capable of delivering 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K content, and Dolby Cinema, and it is WiSA ready, so you can easily connect your TV to your home theater. And this smart TV is a fantastic alternative to Samsung’s The Frame, as it also features a gallery design that will make it appear as a piece of art in your living room or anywhere you want to place it.

And suppose you’re looking for a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can also consider Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, which is now available for as low as $410 on its 43-inch model, but you can browse through different display sizes to see what alternative works best for you. However, I’d recommend you check out the 65-inch model, as it is now available for $750 after a $350 discount that translates to 32 percent savings.

Acer Nitro AN517-41-R3NX

We have another great deal that comes as the Acer Nitro AN517-41-R3NX Gaming Laptop, which is now available for $1,750 after scoring a 17 percent discount that will help you keep $350 in your pocket. This is an incredible gaming laptop. It includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 1TB storage space, 16GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU with 8 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM with NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Resizable BAR, NVIDIA Dynamic Boost, and more.

Further, you get a large 17.3-inch FHD LED-backlit IPS Display that will deliver up to 360Hz refresh rates and 300 nits of total brightness. And if you’re looking for something more affordable, you can also check out the Acer PH315-54-760S Gaming Laptop, which sells for $1,253.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

And since we’re already in the gaming department, we also spotted some excellent additions for your new gaming PC build or to improve your current battle station. The GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC 12G Graphics Card is now available for $1,200 after scoring a $350 discount that represents 23 percent savings. This GPU features three WINDFORCE fans, 12GB 384-Bit GDDR6X, and its video output interface will let you connect two DisplayPort and two HDMI cables. However, that’s now the only option available, as you can also purchase the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC 12G Graphics Card for $1,262 after a $338 discount and the ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 that goes for $1,250 after a $150 discount.

Meross Smart WiFi LED Bulbs

There are tons of benefits to having a smart home, but one of the features that I love the most is the chance to turn my lights on or off with a voice command. Indeed, you need some sort of smart speaker with Google Assistant or Alexa to make that happen, but most importantly, you need smart bulbs.

And don’t worry, you don’t need to spend that much to make your regular home into a smart home, as you can currently purchase a 4-pack of Meross Smart WiFi LED Bulbs for just $40 after scoring a $10 discount that becomes available when you add the on-page coupon. This will bring the pricing of each individual LED lightbulb to just $10. Of course, you can also check out the 2-pack that is now available for $20 after the latest savings.

Meross Smart WiFi LED Bulbs are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Plus, you will also be able to change the mood of each bulb, as they’re dimmable, and they will also let you choose what color will light up your room.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Finally, we have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that is now receiving a 30 percent discount, which means you can get the smaller 40mm model for just $174 after scoring a $75.99 discount. This will get you a new GPS-only model with an ECG monitor and other great sensors that will help you track your fitness, health, sleep cycles, and more.

The larger 44m model is also on sale, but this option will have you paying $230 after a $50 discount. But the best part is that savings are the same across the board, meaning that you won’t have to compromise over what color option you choose.

And if you’re looking for more options, you can also consider the Fossil 44mm Gen 5E Stainless Steel and Silicone Touchscreen Smart Watch, available for $159 after scoring a $90 discount. This model features a heart rate monitor, a long-lasting battery, and other great features.