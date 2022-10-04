Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find several smart TVs, smartwatches, monitors, and more on sale

LG OLED evo C2 Series 4K Smart TV

Source: LG

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com and Woot, where you will be able to score great savings on a couple of great LG smart TVs, starting with the OLED Evo C2 Series 4K Smart TV, which is now receiving a 25 percent discount on its 77-inch model, which means you can take one home for $2,628 after seeing an $872 price cut. This powerful smart TV comes with 120Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos, and it’s ready for WiSA and cloud gaming services.

You can get your new smart TV starting at $1,147 when you go for the smaller 42-inch model that currently receives an 18 percent discount. However, the best deal comes with the 55-inch model that’s now receiving a 27 percent discount. This means you can get this smart TV for just $1,311 and score $489 in savings. And if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, you can go for the UQ9000 Series 4K Smart TV, which starts at just $327 after seeing a 6 percent discount on its 43-inch model.

Garmin Forerunner 245

We have also spotted great savings on a couple of Garmin devices, starting with the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music that now sells for $201 after scoring a massive 43 percent discount. This model comes with excellent GPS tracking, advanced dynamics, and amazing battery life that will keep you going for up to 7 days. And the best part is that this watch offers additional performance monitoring features that will evaluate your training status to indicate whether you’re undertraining or overdoing it.

Another great option is the Garmin Venu 2, which is now available for $350 after seeing a 13 percent discount. Or go for the more affordable Garmin Venu Sq that now sells for $149 after receiving a 26 percent discount. And if that’s still not what you’re looking for, you can also head over to Woot.com, where you will find several Apple Watch models on sale, including the Watch Series 6, for as low as $240 in refurbished condition.

ASUS TUF Dash 15

Gamers are also getting some love, as the ASUS TUF Dash 15 is also on sale. You can take this amazing laptop home for just $1,138 after receiving a 12 percent discount. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144H refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and more. Or you can get the more affordable ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop for just $650 after receiving a 10 percent discount. This model comes with the same great display but a less potent Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

Another great option comes as the ZOTAC Gaming MEK Hero G1 Gaming PC, which comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, GeForce GTX 1650 4GB, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and more for $696 after seeing a $174 discount.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

You can also score great savings on a couple of cool monitors to go with your setup, starting with the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 that now sells for $580 after receiving a $120 discount. This model comes with a 32-inch UHD display that will double up as a smart TV to let you stream your favorite content. Or get a more powerful CORSAIR XENON 32QHD165 32-inch QHD monitor for $450 after picking up a more compelling $200 discount. And you can make your setup look even better when you add the ASUS ROG Strix Impact II Gundam Edition Gaming Mouse, as it only costs $40 after a $30 discount.