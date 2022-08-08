Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more

LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Laptop

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.

However, you can also opt for the smaller LG Gram 14 that comes with a smaller 14-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and just 256GB storage space, but less powerful specs also mean you will get longer battery life, as this model will keep you going for up to 25.5 hours.

And if you’re looking for something in between, you can also check out the LG Gram 15Z90Q Ultra Lightweight Laptop that comes with a $1,700 price tag after receiving a $200 discount. This model comes with a 15-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and other great features. And you can also consider adding a new LG 27UL500-W 27-Inch UHD IPS monitor with Radeon Freesync technology that now sells for $247 after seeing a 29 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Next up, we have Samsung’s best smartphone on the market, as you can purchase a new Galaxy S22 Ultra for just $1,023 after a very compelling 21 percent discount that will get you more than $277 savings. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently one of the best Android phones you can get, as it comes with top-of-the-line specs, including 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, what makes this device special is that it also features stylus input and an embedded S Pen that will let you edit your content with ease, as well as take notes, doodling, and more.

You can use these available savings to pick up a pair of Marshall Motif True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones that are now selling for $180 after seeing a 10 percent discount that will get you $20 savings. These noise-canceling earphones come with amazing sound quality and a long-lasting battery that will get you a total of 20 hours of listening time.

Sony A80K Series BRAVIA XR Smart TV

Next up, we have the Sony A80K Series BRAVIA XR Smart TV that receives a massive $501 discount on its 77-inch model. This model usually sells for $3,500, so today’s deals will let you take one home for just $2,998, and it comes with tons of amazing features, including Dolby Vision HDR, exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see the real world to deliver intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors. You can also get this TV on its 65 and 55-inch models, as they also receive special treatment. However, I’d go for the 55-inch model, as it now sells for $1,598 after seeing a 20 percent discount that will get you more than $400 savings.

Of course, there are more affordable options to consider, including the VIZIO 65-Inch P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV that sells for $679 after receiving a 32 percent discount that translates to more than $320 savings. Or get the VIZIO 50-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV that sells for $470 after a 33 percent discount.

Razer Limited Edition Captain America Wireless Controller

Razer makes some of the best gaming products, including gaming mice, keyboards, streaming microphones, and more. However, it has also created the Razer Limited Edition Captain America Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox Series X|S that now sells for $144. This model usually sells for $180, but its latest $36 discount brings it to its lowest price in 30 days. Of course, you can also opt for other limited-edition options, which will be perfect for Star Wars fans who want to get their hands on a new Boba Fett or the Mandalorian versions that sell for $150.

And if you’re just interested in getting a new controller, you can also check out the official Xbox Core Wireless Controller in Carbon Black that now sells for $50 after receiving an 18 percent discount.

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard

Finally, we have spotted some crazy deals on a couple of gaming keyboards, starting with the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard that now sells for $110 after seeing a $90 discount representing 45 percent savings. This model comes with clicky optical switches, which may be a better choice for those who want to use it for typing instead of gaming, which also leads to the second option that comes with linear optical switches and sells for $120.

However, you can opt for a more affordable option and go for the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard that sells for $79 after receiving a 51 percent discount, or check out the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 that goes for $60 after a $40 discount. And if you want something in between, you can opt for the Corsair K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that sells for $130 after scoring a $40 discount.