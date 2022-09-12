Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will be able to get a new iPad mini, iPad Pro, smart TVs, and more on sale

iPad Mini

iPads are, without a doubt, some of the best media and creative devices available on the market. They come in a compact form factor that makes them more portable than a regular-sized laptop, and stylus input makes them a great tool to take notes, doodle, design, or do basically anything you can think of. And the best part is that you can currently score great savings on some of the best iPads around, thanks to the latest offers available at Amazon.com.

You can currently get your hands on a new iPad mini for just $460 after receiving an 8 percent discount. These savings are applied across the board, so you won’t have to compromise when choosing your favorite color option. The 2021 version of Apple’s iPad mini starts with 64GB storage, an 8.3-inch display, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, and other great features.

Of course, you can also opt for the higher-end 11-inch iPad Pro, which now sells for $946 on its 512GB storage model. This version usually sells for $1,099, so you will be able to keep $153 in your pocket. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also check out the 10.9-inch iPad Air that sells for just $559 after receiving a $40 discount.

Samsung Smart Monitor M7

We have also spotted some cool savings on Samsung’s 43-inch M70B Series 4K UHD USB-C Smart Monitor & Streaming TV that is now listed for just $400. Savings aren’t visible at first glance, but you must remember that this amazing product launched with a $500 price tag, which means you can get yours and save $100 off its regular price. It may not be the best gaming monitor, but you will get decent results with 4ms response times, 60Hz refresh rates, and other cool features.

And since we’re talking gaming, you can also check out the latest 33 percent savings applied to the Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with USB Passthrough that now sells for $60. Or get the higher-end Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that sells for $170 after scoring a 15 percent discount.

TCL Class 6-Series 4K Smart Google TV

Next on our list is the TCL Class 6-Series 4K Smart Google TV that now starts at $600 after receiving a $50 discount. This model comes with mini-LED technology on its UHD QLED display. You also get to enjoy Dolby Vision and Quantum dot to deliver more than a billion colors with greater accuracy. Finally, you can score better savings on the 65-inch model that now goes for $800 after receiving a $150 discount that represents 16 percent savings.

And if you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the Hisense A6 Series 65-inch Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV with Voice Remote that sells for $420 after receiving an 11 percent discount.

Apple TV 4K

There’s a chance that you may not love Google TV’s user interface, and if that’s the case, we suggest you check out the latest savings available on the Apple TV 4K that now sells for $120 after scoring a 33 percent discount on its 32GB storage option. This model usually goes for $179, which means that you can yours and still manage to save $59. You can also opt for the more affordable HD option that sells for $99 after receiving a $50 discount.

And If you’re looking for more options, you can save on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max that goes for $40 after a $15 discount or get the Roku Express 4K+ that sells for $30 after receiving a 25 percent discount.

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker

Finally, you can get your hands on a new Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker for $226 after receiving a 19 percent discount. The Acton II will deliver tons of power, amazing sound, and a beautiful retro design that will look great anywhere you put it. Of course, you can opt for the more affordable Marshall Uxbridge Home Voice Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-In that sells for $165 after seeing a 25 percent discount, which is a better option IMO, as you will be able to control Alexa-compatible devices in your home. Or get your hands on a new Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker for just $150 after scoring a $20 discount.