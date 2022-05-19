Best deals today: HP's Chromebook x360 14a, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and more

HP 14a Two in One Laptop

Today’s deals selection has gotten rather interesting with great deals on Chromebooks, tablets, and other great products.

First up, we have the HP Chromebook x360 14a that is now available for $319 after scoring an 11 percent discount that translates to $40.99 savings. This two-in-one laptop comes powered y an Intel N5030 processor with integrated graphics. It also features a large 14-inch display, 64GB storage space, and 4GB RAM.

The HP Chromebook x360 14a is a thin and flexible Chromebook laptop that will be perfect for anyone looking to get their first Chromebook. It features an HD touch display with 4K graphics, all-day power thanks to its 12-hour battery life, and more. However, you can get the same HP Chromebook 14a model with a Pentium N500 processor for $295after an 18 percent discount that will get you $64.99 savings.

And for those looking for other options, we have also spotted the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 Professional Laptop and the Lenovo Chromebook selling for $300. ASUS’ option comes with a Mediatek 8183 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and $70 savings, while the Lenovo Chromebook features an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and $140 savings.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Moving on to tablets, we have spotted the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE receiving a 10 percent discount that translates to $79.99 savings. In other words, you can get your new tablet for $680. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.4-inch display, 256GB storage, and an S Pen support. And the best part is that this deal will also help you keep your tablet safe, as it includes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover in Mystic Green.

If you want the same combo for less, you can also consider opting for the 64GB storage variant that goes for $530 after a 13 percent discount that represents $79.99 savings. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider going for the tablet alone, as it is available for $460 after a $70 discount.

If you’re looking for more options to choose from, you can also consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which is now available for $295 after picking up a 16 percent discount that represents $54.99 savings. This is a slightly smaller tablet that features a 10.4-inch display and 64GB storage on its Wi-Fi-only model. And the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is another option to consider. It sells for $680 after a $120 discount, and it will get you a 12.6-inch display, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage on its Storm Grey color variant.

VIZIO 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar

Moving on to the audio department, we have found that the VIZIO 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar is currently available for just $100 after receiving a 34 percent discount that represents $50 savings. The VIZIO 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar comes with a wireless subwoofer, DTS Virtual:X, a remote control, and it is also compatible with voice assistants. This model comes with a 20-inch bar that allows an ultra-compact design experience while still receiving powerful and brilliant sound.

Suppose you’re willing to spend more on your new home theater system. In that case, you can also consider the JBL Bar 2.1 - Deep Bass Soundbar with 6.5-inch Wireless Subwoofer that now goes for $250 after receiving a more compelling $100 discount that represents 29 percent savings. This 2019 model is still a great option in 2022, even more so when you consider the price, and remember that this model will deliver an amazing 300W of total system power. And if that’s too much for your budget, you can also check out the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar that sells for $179 after a $50 discount.

HORI Gaming Headset

Yesterday we saw tons of deals on gaming peripherals, but it seems that we have received a new batch of deals in the same category. However, the latest deals include HORI Gaming Headsets that are specially designed to work with your Nintendo Switch.

In other words, you can get your hands on the HORI Gaming Headset- Pikachu POP for Nintendo Switch for just $36 after seeing a 35 percent discount that represents $19.49 savings. This curious-looking headset will be a perfect gift for Pokemon lovers, as it comes in white and yellow with an image of one of our favorite Pokemon characters. And if you want to spend a bit more, you can also get the Pikachu COOL version for $39 after a 29 percent discount.

LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor

Finally, the LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor is now available for $267 on its 32-inch model that features a QHD display, 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms MBR, HDR 10, AMD FreeSync compatibility, and more. In other words, you can get one of these amazing new gaming monitors and save $133 after receiving a 33 percent discount. You can also add a new HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse to your gaming setup, as it is now up for grabs for just $20 after scoring a very compelling $40 discount that will get you more than 50 percent savings.

The HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse features 11 programmable buttons, RGB lighting, an ergonomic design, comfortable side grips, and software-controlled customization.