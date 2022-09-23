Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find great smart TVs, laptops, microphones, and more products on sale

Hisense U8G QLED Series

Today’s best deals will help you score huge savings on smart TVs, Windows laptops, security products, and more. First up, we have the 65-inch Hisense ULED Premium U8G QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV, which is currently receiving a 27 percent discount. This model has a $1,300 price tag, but the latest offer will help you take one home for just $950. The Hisense U8G QLED series smart TV features Alexa compatibility, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos, 120Hz refresh rates, a bright display with 1,500 nits of brightness, and more.

However, deals don’t stop there, as you can also opt for the ULED Premium U7H QLED Series, which is now available for $800 after receiving a 24 percent discount on its 65-inch model. LG is also offering some nice alternatives with its 75-inch QNED80 Series, which now sells for $1,197, which will get you 19 percent savings. Of course, you can also opt for Amazon’s 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV that sells for $860 after picking up a 22 percent deal.

LG gram 17

Next on our list is the LG gram 17, which comes with a very attractive 22 percent deal, leaving it up for grabs at $1,405. This laptop has a large 17-inch WQXGA IPS display, an Intel Evo Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and impressive Iris Xe graphics. However, one of this laptop’s most remarkable features comes with its 80W batter that will deliver up to 19.5 hours of video playback, but then again, your battery life will vary depending on the tasks you’re running on this sexy piece of hardware.

A smaller and more affordable option comes as the ASUS VivoBook S14 S435 Laptop, which comes with a 14-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 33 percent discount that will help you take it home for $640. You can also add a new gaming keyboard to your setup with the SteelSeries Apex 7, which now sells for $110 after a $50 discount, or get the HyperX Alloy MKW100, which comes with a more budget-friendly price tag.

Ring Alarm 14-piece kit

Suppose you want to improve your home security. In that case, you can check out the latest deals on the Ring Alarm 14-piece kit, which provides optional 24/7 professional monitoring. This package sells for $250 after an $80 discount, and it comes with one base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender. It is perfect for two to four bedroom homes, and the best part is that it is compatible with Alexa, meaning that you can arm or disarm your alarms with a voice command or get mobile alerts with something happens in your home.

You can also consider getting a new Wyze Cam Floodlight, which comes with 2,600 Lumen LEDs, Color Night Vision, 270-degree customizable motion detector, and more for $80 after a $20 discount, or eufy’s Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi fingerprint scanner that sells for $198 after receiving a $62 discount.

JBL Bar 5.1

You can also improve your media experience with the JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar with Built-in Virtual Surround, which now sells for $350 after securing a 42 percent deal. This product usually sells for $600, which means that you can get excellent sound and $250 savings.

Suppose that’s too much for your budget. In that case, go for the smaller Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, which is now available for $198 after a 29 percent discount. Or break the bank and pay $799 for the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-In, now seeing a $100 discount.

Razer Seiren X

However, our best deal today could be in the microphone department, as the Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone is now available for $51 after an insane 49 percent discount. The Pyle Selectable Pickup Pattern RGB USB Microphone, which has now been marked down to just $59, is also a great option, considering that it was previously priced at $140. This condenser audio microphone is perfect for gaming, podcasting, and more since it has four recording modes. You can also check out the Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone selling for $99 after a massive 63 percent discount that translates to $170 savings.