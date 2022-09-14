Today's best deals come from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, where you will find the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and tons of great products on sale

Google Pixel 6 Pro

We start today’s best deals selection over at Amazon.com, where you can find some of Google’s best Pixel devices on sale. First, we have the powerful Google Pixel 6 Pro, now available for just $649 after receiving a 28 percent discount. This model arrived with an $899 price tag, meaning you can get your new smartphone and still manage to score $250 in savings.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes with one of the best cameras on the smartphone market, as it features a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP wide, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto to get you amazing shots and video. In addition, this device also features Google’s proprietary Tensor chip, 128GB storage space, and fast software.

Of course, you can get a more affordable Pixel 6 for just $499 after a $100 discount representing 17 percent savings. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider checking out the Pixel 6a that now goes for $399 after picking up a $50 discount. Another option comes as the OnePlus 9, which now sells for $599 after seeing a $130 discount.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop

Source: Razer

We then move on to the gaming section of our deals selection, where you will find the amazing Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop selling for $2,200 after scoring a 21 percent discount representing $600 savings. This monster comes with AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and Vapor Chamber Cooling under the hood. Of course, you will also get a stunning 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates to make your visual experience even more pleasing.

You can also opt for the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Gaming Laptop, which is a better option for those on a more limited budget. This option comes in at $1,350 after the latest 16 percent discount. This model usually costs $1,600, so you will score a great laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and $250 savings. And if you’re not planning on moving around too much, you can also go for the HP OMEN Gaming Desktop that now sells for $1,300 after a huge 36 percent discount that will help you keep $750 in your pocket. This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

Samsung M7 Smart Monitor

We keep getting interesting deals on Samsung monitors, starting with the Samsung M7 Smart Monitor that now goes for $327 after seeing a 12 percent discount. This model will get you $43 savings, a large 32-inch 4K UHD display, and the best part is that you can turn off your PC and use your monitor as a streaming TV that’s compatible with the best and most popular streaming services available today, including Netflix, HBO, PrimeVideo, and more.

However, today’s best monitor savings come with the Samsung Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD Gaming Monitor that now sells for $550 after a very compelling 31 percent discount. Normally fetching for $800, this amazing monitor comes with 240Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, support for the best gaming technologies, and $250 savings. And if you’re on a tight budget, you can also consider going for the smaller 23.8-inch ASUS ROG Strix 1080P HDR Gaming Monitor that sells for $264 after a 20 percent discount.

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset

Now that you have the visuals covered, you can also use those amazing savings to get your hands on a new Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset that’s currently available for $90 after a 31 percent discount that represents $40 savings. This is the second-generation model with Blue Voice, DTS Headphone 7.1, and 50 mm PRO-G Drivers, and the best part is that it’s compatible with your PC and the best gaming consoles on the market.

You can also check out the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Gaming Headset that is now going for $166 after a 28 percent discount. An excellent option for those who love to stream their gaming sessions thanks to its High-Fidelity 7.1 Surround Sound, broadcast-quality microphone, Memory Foam earcups, and 20-hour battery life. And if that’s too much for your wallet to handle, then you can get the Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for $70 after receiving a $30 discount.

Razer Seiren X

And since we’re already talking about streaming and amazing sound, then you can also add the Razer Seiren X USB Digital Microphone to this deals list, as it is now available for just $99 after a massive 38 percent discount that will help you keep $60 in your bank account. Or check out the more affordable Elgato Wave:1 Premium Cardioid USB Condenser Microphone for Streaming, which goes for $70 but will only get you 6 percent savings.