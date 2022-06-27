Best deals today: Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, MacBook Pro, and more

Google Pixel 6 Pro

We have tons of great devices on sale to kick off this week’s best deals, starting with the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is now available for just $780, which translates to $119 savings on a new unlocked model with 128GB storage space. This deal is available at Woot.com and will be live until midnight, so you may want to hurry and get yours. Customers can purchase up to three of these devices, and the best part is that you also get three different color options to choose from.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes with one of the best smartphone cameras, Google’s proprietary Tensor Chip, long-lasting battery life, and next-generation security thanks to the Titan M2 security chip. And if you choose to go for this phone, we suggest you check out the latest deals on the Spigen Tough Armor [Extreme Protection Tech] Designed for Google Pixel 6 Pro Case that now sells for $18 after a huge 40 percent discount. In addition, the Caseology Parallax Protective Case is for the Pixel 6 Pro is also on sale, and you can get one for $16 after the latest 36 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Moving on to foldable smartphones, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 selling for $1,250 after receiving a 31 percent discount that will help you save $550. This will get you a new, unlocked phone with 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, a foldable display with 120Hz refresh rates, an under-display camera, and stylus support.

Suppose you don’t feel like spending that much on a new foldable device. In that case, you should consider going for the more affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that now sells for $800 after a 20 percent discount representing $200 savings. However, being more affordable also means that you will get a smaller display, no stylus input, and you will also have to settle for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, as you get the same processor inside these Galaxy devices.

Apple MacBook Pro

Apple’s 2021 MacBook Pro models are also on sale. Savings may not seem so great when compared to the final price, but you still get to keep $200 in your pocket after picking up the 14-inch model with an Apple M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. And the best part is that you won’t have to compromise on color options, as both its Silver and Space Gray versions receive the same treatment. In other words, you can get your new laptop for $2,299

The same $200 discount is being applied to the larger 16-inch model that comes powered by an Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, which leaves this model up for grabs at $2,299.

And if you’re interested in something a bit more affordable, then take a look at 2020’s MacBook Air model that now sells for $899 after receiving a $100 discount on its 256GB model with 8GB RAM.

LG OLED C1 Series

If you’re looking for a fantastic smart TV, then check out the LG OLED C1 Series that now starts at $798 after scoring an insane 47 percent discount on its 48-inch model. In other words, you will be able to take this excellent smart TV home and save $703 while you’re at it. Of course, savings will vary depending on the screen size you choose. But let me tell you that the best savings come with the 83-inch model, which is a $500 discount, enabling you to buy one for $3,997.

And if you want something a bit more affordable, check out the all-new Hisense U6 Series 50-Inch 4K Quantum Dot QLED Smart Fire TV that sells for $400 after a $130 discount.

11-inch iPad Pro

Finally, we have the 11-inch iPad Pro that receives a $100 discount on its entry-level variant with 128GB storage and Wi-Fi-only support, which means you can take one home for $699. The best savings come with the 1TB and 2TB storage variants that are receiving a $200 discount, leaving the 1TB model for $1,300 and $1,799, respectively. But you can also opt for the 256GB model that is now going for $849 after receiving a $50 discount.

Suppose that’s too much for your budget. In that case, check out Apple’s 2021 iPad mini, which sells for $409 after scoring an 18 percent discount. This will get you a new Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage space, an 8,3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, $90 savings, and more.