Best deals today: Google Pixel 6 Pro, Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, iPad Pro, and more

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Amazon’s latest deals come with excellent news for Pixel fans. The Google Pixel 6 Pro is now available for just $649 after receiving a very attractive discount that will get you $250 savings. The Google Pixel 6 Pro usually sells for $899, and it comes packed with Google’s proprietary Tensor chip, 128GB storage, 12GB RAM, a killer camera that will deliver some of the best shots on the market and other great features. This model also comes fully unlocked so that you can use it on the network of your choice.

Suppose you want a more affordable option that also sports the same fast and snappy software and a fantastic camera. In that case, you can also check out the regular Google Pixel 6 that now goes for just $499 after receiving a $100 discount. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider purchasing a new 2022 version of the Moto G Stylus that now sells for $200 after scoring the same $100 savings.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

We have also spotted some interesting deals for gamers, as the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is now available for $3,208 after receiving a 13 percent discount that translates to more than $490 savings. This deal also comes with a special promo that will get you 6 free months of VEGAS Post 365, an amazing video tool for creators that includes everything you need for video editing, motion graphics, image composition, live streaming, and sound design.

The Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop comes packed with a powerful 14-core Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and a 15.6-inch QHD display that will deliver up to 240Hz refresh rates. And if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, you can also consider going for the Razer Blade 15, which comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz that sells for $1,999 after scoring a 26 percent discount that will get you $700 savings. And you can complete your gaming package with a HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse that sells for $40 after an insane 60 percent discount.

11-inch iPad Pro

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro has been receiving tons of attention during the last couple of weeks, and you can now get yours for as low as $700 after the latest 12 percent discount that will get you $100 savings on the Wi-Fi-only model that packs 128GB storage space under the hood. This model also features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with ProMotion, Apple’s M1 processor, an all-day battery, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil that’s now available for just $99.

If you want more storage space and a $149 discount, you can also opt for the 1TB model in Space Gray that now sells for $1,350 after seeing a 10 percent discount. However, Amazon is also letting you save on some of its Fire tablets, starting with the Fire HD 8, which now sells for $50 after a $40 discount on its 32GB storage model with an ad-supported lock screen. And if you want a larger display, you can also consider the Fire HD 10 tablet that now sells for $100 after a $50 discount.

Jabra Elite 85t

Jabra is also starting to give us incredible deals on some of the company’s best earphones, starting with the Jabra Elite 85t that are now listed for just $140. These excellent, truly wireless earbuds with advanced noise-canceling usually sell for $230, which means that you can purchase a pair and take advantage of this $90 discount. However, you will have to stick with the Titanium Black and Copper Black color options, as the Gold Beige variant is even more expensive than the regular models.

The Jabra Elite 85t will deliver up to 25 hours of battery life with their wireless charging case, crystal clear calls, and other great features. However, you can also opt for a more affordable pair of Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds that now sell for $116 after a $64 discount.

And if that’s still too much for your wallet, you can also consider heading over to Woot.com, where you will find the third generation AirPods selling for just $110 after a 39 percent discount, or get the AirPods Pro for $135 after a 46 percent discount. Just remember that these earphones are available in Grade A Refurbished condition before you pull the trigger.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA Gaming Monitor

Finally, we have the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor receiving a massive 30 percent discount, which means you can take this baby home for $1,600. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor usually sells for $1,600, so this deal will get you $600 savings. It also comes with a curved 4K UHD Mini LED display capable of reaching 240Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, and other great features.

You can also get the same 49-inch curved monitor with a QLED display and 120Hz refresh rates for $900 after a $300 discount, in case you’re budget is limited. However, if you can go all out, we suggest you check out the latest 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen, which is now receiving a $100 discount when you reserve yours. It is now available for $3,500, in case you’re interested.