Today's best deals come from Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung.com, where you will find the Pixel 6 Pro, AirPods Pro, and more on sale

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Today’s best deals start with the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is now available starting at $400 at Best Buy. However, things aren’t as straightforward as expected, as you can only take advantage of this deal by activating your new device on T-Mobile’s network. Of course, it will get you $500 savings, but I suggest you are 100 percent sure before completing your purchase. You can also go for the unlocked version that starts at $649, but you will once again have to activate your phone today to score the latest $250 savings.

Suppose you don’t want to activate your new Pixel 6 Pro. In that case, you can still score big savings at Amazon.com, where you can get your new phone for $650 after receiving a 28 percent discount. This device comes with 128GB storage space, a 6.7-inch display, Google’s Tensor chip, an amazing camera, and other great features.

Google Pixel 6 Pro The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first flagship-level offering from Google after it spent a year away with mid-ranged devices. It features a 120Hz 1440p display and a triple camera system with all-new optics. View at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Fold model is also on sale. You can pick one up for $1,500 after the latest 22 percent discount, which will help you keep $420 in your bank account. This version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with 512GB storage space, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 12GB RAM, and a large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with stylus support, so you can take notes with your S Pen that’s also included in the box. And if you don’t need the extra screen surface, you can also enjoy sending messages and more on its smaller 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover display. You also get a killer camera with a 50MP wide primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3X optical and 30X digital zoom.

The most interesting part of this deal is that the 256GB storage model is currently selling for the same $1,500 price tag, so you may want to consider going for that before it’s gone.

However, there’s another way to save on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, as you can also get it for as low as $800 after trading in eligible devices at Samsung.com. The first device can get you up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit, while the second one can get you up to $540 in savings. Either way, you can also get $300 guaranteed on any condition Galaxy device, making it a sweet deal for those planning to upgrade their current phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor. View at Amazon

Beats Studio 3

We have also spotted some interesting savings on the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones that are now available for as low as $230 after receiving a 34 percent discount. This will get you a new pair of headphones with Apple’s W1 headphone chip, class 1 Bluetooth, up to 22 hours of listening time, and other great features. The best part is that you can choose between the Mate Black, Blue, and Shadow Gray color options, as the other choices will be a bit more expensive.

And if you’re not into over-ear headphones, you can also check out the latest version of the Apple AirPods Pro, which are still listed for $240, which means $10 less than its original asking price. And if you’re like me and want to save even more, you can opt for the previous generation AirPods Pro that have received a significant price cut, leaving them up for grabs at $170.

Beats Studio 3 Enjoy great tunes and amazing noise canceling with the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, which will also deliver up to 22 hours of battery life, fast charging, and more. View at Amazon

Apple Watch SE

You can also save on the previous generation Apple Watch SE, as it is now available for $229 on its 44mm model with GPS-only support. It comes with a Space Grey Aluminum Case and a Midnight Sport Band, and it will be great for those looking to get a taste of the Apple Watch experience.

Of course, you can also get the latest models, as the Apple Watch Series 8 with LTE support is available for $659 after seeing a $50 discount on its 41mm model with a Silver Stainless Steel Case and White Sport Band. Or get the 45mm GPS-only model of the Apple Watch Series 7 for $309 after an exciting $120 discount.