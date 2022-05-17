Best deals today: Google Pixel 6 Pro, Canon EOS R, smart TVs, and more

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Today’s best deals have a little something for everyone, as you can save on smartphones, smart TVs, cameras, and more. First up, we have the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is currently receiving a $42 discount that represents 5 percent savings. It may not be much, but it’s better than paying the full retail price. In addition, the Pixel 6 Pro comes packed with 128GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and the powerful Google Tensor chip that makes this device the fastest and smartest Pixel yet, and you can get one for $857.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is also packed with the best cameras available in any Pixel device. It features a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP telephoto camera with 4X optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera that will help you capture brilliant color, vivid details, and authentic skin tones. And the best part is that you also get other features such as Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, Motion Mode, and more to help you capture the best shots possible.

If you’re interested in other devices, you can also check out the Samsung Galaxy A53, which is now available for $350 after a $100 discount. This model comes with a 6.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display, long battery life, and more. And you can also check out the latest deals available on the OnePlus 9, which is now available for less than $500.

Canon EOS R

And since we’re talking about excellent cameras, we must also include the Canon EOS R in our list, as it is now receiving a $300 discount that represents 14 percent savings. This means that you can pick up one of these amazing digital single-lens non-reflex cameras with autofocus for $1,899. And the best part is that you also vet an RF24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens as part of a kit, which makes it an excellent option for those looking to get into vlogging, content creation, and more. It will let you record content in 4K UHD at 2160p thanks to its 30.3 Megapixel Full-frame CMOS Sensor and DIGIC 8 Image Processor.

However, you can also opt for a more affordable Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera that is now available for $1,498 after scoring a more compelling 25 percent discount that represents $500 savings. This option is also capable of recording 4K video at 60p, and you also get a flip screen and other great features. However, this model doesn’t include a lens. If you want it with the S5 Lens Kit, then you can get one for $1,798 after scoring the same $500 discount.

Hisense Class R6 Series

There are great options for those looking to get a new smart TV, as the Hisense Class R6 Series is now available for as low as $300 after receiving a very compelling 40 percent discount that will get you $200 savings. The Hisense Class R6 Series comes with exclusive technologies to help it amplify color, contrast, brightness, and more on this Roku-powered smart TV. You can also check out the larger 55-inch model that sells for $320 after a $280 discount that represents an insane 47 percent discount, which is the best offer available on this product.

You can also consider the Hisense A6G series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV that is now going for $320 after picking up a 29 percent discount that translates to $130 savings. But you can also check out the larger 75-inch variant that is now selling for $598 after a 14 percent discount that will get you more than $99 savings. It has four times the resolution of a regular Full HD screen, along with 8.3 million pixels and a full array LED backlight creating a sharper, more colorful picture, and it also features Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support.

ViewSonic ELITE

We have also found some exciting savings on the ViewSonic ELITE XG320Q Gaming Monitor that is now available for $525 after a 28 percent discount that will help you get $205 savings. The ViewSonic ELITE 32-inch gaming monitor can deliver up to 175Hz refresh rates at 1440p, and the best part is that it's GSYNC Compatible, and you also get HDR600 support. However, you can also check out the smaller 27-inch with 2K resolution that is now available for $800 after scoring an 11 percent discount that will get you a $99 discount.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider the ASUS TUF Gaming curved monitor that now goes for $269 after a 13 percent discount that will help you score a $40 discount.

Corsair HS70 Pro

Finally, the Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset sells for $72 after scoring a 28 percent discount representing $28 savings. This amazing set of headphones feature 7.1 surround sound, and the best part is that it is compatible with PC, macOS, PS4, and PS5, and it is discord certified, so don’t worry, you will be able to play your favorite games and talk with your friends without an issue.

And if you want something a bit more premium, you can check out the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset that sells for $140 after a $40 discount representing 22 percent savings. The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset features the same outstanding sound, plus memory foam earcups, 20-hour battery life, and more.