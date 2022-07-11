Best deals today: Google Pixel 6 Series, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, and more

Google Pixel 6

Today’s best deals start with the Google Pixel 6, which currently receives a $100 discount. This means that you can get your hands on one of Google’s best phones for just $499. In addition, the Google Pixel 6 comes with 128GB storage space, a 6.4-inch FHD+ Smooth Display that will deliver up to 90Hz refresh rates, an all-day battery life, and Google’s proprietary Tensor Chip, and a next-gen Titan M2 security chip. And the best part is that you will also enjoy one of the best cameras on a smartphone, as it packs a dual-camera setup that features a 50 MP wide and a 12 MP ultrawide sensor to capture amazing pictures and video.

Suppose you want a larger 6.7-inch LTOP QHD+ Smooth Display with 120Hz refresh rates, a more powerful triple camera with a 50 MP wide, a 12 MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto lens. In that case, you can also go for the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which sells for $699 after the latest 22 percent discount, which will help you save $200 upon purchase.

Of course, you can also add a second-generation Google Pixel Stand that now sells for $59 after scoring a 25 percent discount or go for the Google Pixel Buds A-Series Wireless Earbuds that now sell for $79 thanks to the latest $20 discount.

11-inch iPad Pro

The next item on our list comes from Apple, as the 11-inch iPad Pro is now available for $69 after the latest 13 percent discount, representing $100 savings for anyone interested in buying one. In addition, the 11-inch iPad Pro comes with Wi-Fi-only support, 128GB storage space, Apple’s M1 processor, 8GB RAM, a fantastic 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay, and a four-speaker audio setup for amazing stereo sound.

You will get the same $100 savings on the 512GB model that now sells for $999, but the best savings come with the 1TB storage model that is getting an initial $100 discount plus extra $149 savings at checkout, meaning that you can get his model home for just $1,250. The 2TB storage option is also getting the same treatment so that you can get your new iPad Pro for $1,650 after a $249 discount.

And since we’re already talking about Apple products, we may also add the Apple Watch Series 7 that now sells for $314 after getting a 27 percent discount that will help you keep $115 in your pocket. This will get you the larger 45mm model with GPS-only support in its Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band version, as other color options will be a bit more expensive.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

You can also pick up a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 for just $850 after the latest $150 discount that represents 15 percent savings. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comes with a 13.5-inch touchscreen display, AMD’s Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and up to 70 percent more speed than its other versions.

Suppose you don’t plan on leaving your home that often. Then, you can also consider going for a more affordable HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop that now sells for $700 after the latest savings. This option comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. It usually sells for $900, which means that you will be able to score $300 savings, but the best part is that you will find other gaming PCs with the same specs with prices that will go for up to $1,200, so it’s something to consider before you choose to buy your new Windows PC.

AirPods Pro

Next up, we have the Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case that are now going for just $170 after the latest 32 percent discount. This deal will get you a new pair of active noise-canceling earphones that also come with other amazing features, including Spatial Audio, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance, and more than 24 hours of listening time with their MagSafe Charging case, etc.

And suppose you’re not into Apple products. In that case, you can also consider going for the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones that now go for $157 after the latest 22 percent discount that will help you save $43 on your purchase. These headphones come in black and feature IPX4 sweat and water resistance and up to 20 hours of battery life. In addition, it automatically switches between excellent noise-canceling or optimized ambient sound for listening without distractions.

Apple TV 4K

Finally, we have some exciting savings on the Apple TV 4K that now sells for just $120 on its 32GB model after packing a 33 percent discount. This will help you get Apple’s streaming media player and save $59 while you’re at it. Of course, you can also opt for the 64GB storage model that sells for $140 after picking up a 30 percent discount that will get you the same $59 discount.

The Apple TV 4K features Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound and an A12 Bionic chip to boost audio, video, and graphics for better game and app experiences. Plus, you also get support for the best and latest streaming services available today.