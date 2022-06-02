Best deals today: GIGABYTE’s AERO 17 XE5, the Hisense PX1-PRO, Echo Show 15, and more

GIGABYTE AERO 17 XE5

We start today’s deals selection with the powerful GIGABYTE AERO 17 XE5, which is now available for $2,499 after receiving a massive $500 discount that represents 17 percent savings. This is not just a gaming laptop. It was also conceived as the perfect tool for media creators. The GIGABYTE AERO 17 XE5 comes with a 17.3-inch 4K UHD miniLED display capable of delivering 120Hz refresh rates. Further, you will find an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics under the hood of this beast.

The GIGABYTE AERO 17 XE5 also features a full keyboard and dynamic audio thanks to its DTS :X Ultra Audio Technology, a built-in microphone with two 2W speakers and more than enough ports to connect anything you want.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Suppose you’re looking for more budget-friendly options. In that case, you can also consider the Dell Inspiron 5515 Touch Laptop, which is now available for $769 after receiving a 16 percent discount. or get the more affordable HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14-inch Laptop that sells for $654 after a $125 discount.

GIGABYTE AERO 17 XE5 The GIGABYTE AERO 17 XE5 comes with a 17.3-inch 4K UHD miniLED display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics under the hood.

Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector

Next up, we have the Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector, which is a fantastic option for those looking for the ultimate cinematic experience in their homes. This product usually sells for $3,499, but you can now get one for $2,999 after the latest discount.

The Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector features a TriChroma laser engine to achieve full coverage of the BT.2020 color space for a true-to-life picture, which also means that you will be able to enjoy a 4K image from 90 to 13 inches, as well as lossless audio, a Filmmaker Mode and other great features that will make this product a great addition to your smart home.

And if you’re interested in a smaller 4K display for your battle station, you can also consider the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U 4K IPS Gaming Monitor that is now selling for $997 after scoring a $103 discount. This 32-inch gaming monitor comes with 144Hz refresh rates, HDR600, 1ms, FreeSync Premium Pro, Eye-Care, a built-in microphone and speaker, remote control, and other goodies.

Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector The Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector features a crisp and sharp 4K image, tons of brightness that will reach up to 2,200 Lumens, eARC for lossless audio, Filmmaker Mode, and smart home integrations.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Gaming Keyboard

Moving on to more affordable products, we find the ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Gaming Keyboard available for $100 after the latest 23 percent discount that will get you $30 savings. The ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Gaming Keyboard comes with ROG RX optical mechanical blue switches, a programable macro, Aura Sync RGB lighting, and the best part is that this gaming keyboard will stand up to almost anything you throw at it thanks to its IP57 waterproof & dust Resistance rating. You can also get this amazing gaming keyboard with red switches for the exact price if you want more resistance when pressing each key.

You can also consider going for a more compact and minimalistic design with the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Wireless Illuminated Keyboard that is now available for $133 after scoring a $17 discount. In addition, this small keyboard comes with clicky switches that will make typing even more gratifying. And if you want a full keyboard, you can also check out the Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard that is now available for $150 after a $20 discount.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Gaming Keyboard The ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX Gaming Keyboard comes with ROG RX Red Optical Mechanical Switches that will provide a 100-million-keystroke lifespan and offer consistent linear keystrokes with an immediate response, which makes it an amazing option for those hardcore gamers.

Echo Show 15

The Echo Show 15 is also on sale. This fantastic smart display usually sells for $250, but the latest deal lets you pick up one of these cool products and score a free Echo Show 5. The Echo Show 5 usually sells for $85, so that’s what you would be saving in case you were to purchase both products separately.

The Echo Show 15 comes with a massive 15.6-inch Full HD smart display, a 5MP camera, and Alexa built-in, which means that you can control most of your smart home products. Further, you can ask Alexa to play your favorite tunes, check the feed of your smart security cameras, watch a movie on your favorite streaming platforms, and more.

Echo Show 15 The Echo Show 15 comes bundled with the latest iteration of the Echo Show 5, which means you will have two smart displays to help you control your smart devices and watch your favorite content.

JBL Quantum 350

Finally, the JBL Quantum 350 wireless PC gaming headset with a detachable Boom mic is now selling for $80 after scoring a 20 percent discount that will get you $20 savings. This model comes with lossless 2.4GH wireless tech to give you freedom of movement, with no audio drops, JBL's cinematic QuantumSOUND, 40mm drivers for immersive sound, and up to 22 hours of battery life. And the best part is that they feature a fast charge that will give you up to 1 hour of playback time after a short 5-min charge.

Finally, you can also check out the JBL Endurance Race Waterproof True Wireless Active Sport Earbuds that now sell for $60 after a 25 percent discount that will get you $20 savings. These small and wireless earbuds come with a long-lasting battery life that will get you up to 30 hours of music playback with their charging case.