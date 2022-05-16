Best deals today: GIGABYTE gaming laptops, Samsung wireless earphones, Xbox controllers and more

GIGABYTE A7 K1

It is time for you to check out the best savings available on the web, as we have currently spotted tons of amazing deals on laptops, gaming controllers, portable SSDs, and more. First up, we have the GIGABYTE A7 K1 that is now available for $1,299 after receiving a 10 percent discount that will get you $150 savings.

The GIGABYTE A7 K1 is a massive and powerful laptop that comes packed with a 17.3-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display that will deliver up to 144Hz refresh rates. We get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB PCIe SSD storage inside this beast. It runs on the latest version of Windows, and it has more than enough power to let you play your favorite games on the go.

However, that’s not the only model on sale, as you can also check out the GIGABYTE A5 K1 that is available for $1,199 after picking up a 14 percent discount that will help you keep $200 in your pocket. This model is basically the same under the hood, but it features a smaller 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare display that will get you 240Hz refresh rates. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also check out the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3, which is now available for $654 after scoring a 12 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

a very compelling 41 percent discount. This lets you pick up a pair of these amazing earphones for just $100, which also means you keep saving $70 on the Onyx Black and Mystic Bronze color options. However, these savings get slightly better with the Mystic Red and Mystic White color options selling for $98. And if you’re more interested in the Mystic Black models, I recommend that you head over to Amazon.com right now, as this option is now available for just $95. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live feature active noise cancelation, a wireless charging case, AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass, long-lasting battery. They’re compatible with any device that runs on Android 5.0 or iOS 10 or higher.

Still, there’s another option you can consider, as the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are now available for $110 after a 27 percent discount that represents $40 savings. This option includes noise canceling, a comfortable design for all-day use, and more.

VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Channel Soundbar

We are still in the audio department, and we have a special deal that is now available for just $100 if you can live with the fact that this is a renewed version of the VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Channel Soundbar. It is one of Amazon’s best-selling soundbars, and it gets even better after a 32 percent discount that will help you save an extra $49. However, this deal will be gone at midnight. So you may want to hurry.

Still, if you don’t like or don’t trust renewed products, you can also check out the new VIZIO V-Series 2.1 Home Theater Sound Bar with DTS Virtual:X, which is now available for $170 after scoring an 11 percent discount. And since we’re all about setting the perfect mood for you to enjoy your music, you can also consider purchasing a Sengled Smart Light Bulb available for $12 after scoring a 20 percent discount. Or check out the Sengled Smart Light Bulb 4-pack that’s now available for $34 after a 15 percent discount.

Hyperkin Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox

We have also spotted some interesting deals on gaming controllers, starting with the Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox that is now available for $66 after picking up a 27 percent discount that will get you $24 savings. The Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller for Xbox is compatible with the Xbox Series S, Series X, Xbox One, and any PC running on Windows 10 or later. It has a cool little display built-in, but I think that the part I like the most is that it’s a wired controller, meaning that you won’t have to be spending on batteries to get you playing your favorite games.

Moving on to another gaming console, we found the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, Blood Moon Zelda version, selling for just $40.20 after getting a 27 percent discount that will get you more than $14 savings. You can also browse through the other design options, as almost all are on sale.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

Finally, the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is also on sale, and savings start with the 500GB storage model that is now selling for $84 after a 44 percent discount representing $65.99 savings. This external solid-state drive will deliver NVMe solid-state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds. Further, you get up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance, so you don’t have to worry about spilling some water on it.

The 500GB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD option is quite attractive, but if you want the best savings, you may want to check out the 2TB storage model that sells for $240 after scoring a massive 48 percent discount that will get you more than $220 savings.