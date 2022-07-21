Best deals today: Dell’s G15 5520 Gaming Laptop, iPad Air, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and more

Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop

We start today’s best deals selection with the Dell G15 5520 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $1,250 after scoring a $150 discount. This model comes with a FHD 120Hz refresh rate display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics, and Windows 11 on its Spector Green color option.

However, you can also get yours in Dark Shadow Grey with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics for $925, but you will only be able to save $75.

And suppose you want something way more affordable. In that case, you can also consider going for a new Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet that is currently selling for $293 after receiving a $47 discount, representing 14 percent savings. This model has an 11-inch 2K display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a MediaTek octa-core processor. And we also have great news for those looking for a new docking station for their laptops, as the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro now sells for $337 after scoring a 16 percent discount.

iPad Air

Next in our selection comes the 2022 version of the iPad Air that now sells for $559 after scoring a $40 discount on its Wi-Fi-only version with 64GB storage space. The latest iPad Air is getting this special deal on almost every one of its different color options. However, you may want to stay away from the Starlight version, as this is the only one selling for $569 after a $30 discount.

The iPad Air comes with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, an anti-reflective coating, Apple’s M1 processor, a 12MP Wide camera on the back, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage for those who love video calls.

You can also opt for the higher-end 11-inch iPad Pro model that now sells for $749 after picking up a $50 discount. This model also features an M1 processor, but you start with 128GB storage space, but only two different color options to choose from.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Now we head over to Woot.com, where you will find some interesting iPhone deals. We start with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which sells for as low as $800 in refurbished condition. This means that you will get a pre-owned device with a couple of scratches and maybe a ding here and there. But don’t worry, you get your hands on a new case, and your new iPhone will look like new.

You will also find some interesting deals on the previous generation iPhone 11 lineup that starts at $330, depending on the storage space you want. Now, I only suggest you remember to hurry, as these deals will only be available until July 23rd or until sold out.

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard

Savings have also made their way to the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard and other great gaming keyboards. This model comes with a 40 percent discount, which means you can take one home for $120 after receiving an $80 discount. It also comes with clicky optical switches, which may appeal to those who love to write and feel every key they press.

However, if you’re more interested in gaming, you can check out the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard, which comes with liner switches and a $90 price tag after receiving a 31 percent discount. And suppose you’re looking for more options with a similar price tag. In that case, you can also consider going for the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that sells for $100 after receiving a 23 percent discount.

Kasa Smart Bulb

Finally, we have the Kasa Smart Bulb that now sells for $13 after receiving a massive 41 percent discount, representing $9 savings. This smart bulb comes with 850 lumens of full-color changing and dimmable possibilities, and the best part is that they’re compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

You can also consider going for the Philips Hue Bluetooth Gradient Ambiance Smart Lightstrip 3ft extension that sells for $63 after a 10 percent discount, or get a set of Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels for $180 after you add the on-page coupon that will help you score $20 savings.