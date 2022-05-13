Best deals today: Dell Laptops, gaming peripherals, and more are on sale

Dell Inspiron 14

We have spotted tons of amazing deals today at Amazon.com, where you can currently save on several laptops, games, gaming peripherals, and more. First up, we have the Dell Inspiron 14 5402 that is now available for $550 after receiving a $50 discount that will help you save around 8 percent off its regular price tag. This laptop has a 14-FHD Anti-Glare LED backlight non-touch display, an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory.

Of course, you can also opt for a higher-end model that comes as the Dell Inspiron 15 5510 Laptop that is now receiving a more compelling $63 discount, leaving this outstanding little laptop selling for $657 after a $63 discount, which represents 9 percent savings. You basically get the same internals but a larger 15-inch display.

And if you want to go all out on your next laptop, you can also consider the Dell Latitude 3520 Professional Laptop that sells for $1,249 after a $100 discount. This powerful laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB storage space, 32GB RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Dell Inspiron 14 Dell laptops are some of the best and most reliable in the tech market, so being able to save on one makes it even more compelling. So get your hands on a new Dell Inspiron 14 5402 with 512GB storage, 8GB RAM, and an Intel Core i5 processor, and get everything you need to get your work done.

AOC AGON Curved Gaming Monitor

Savings are still in the computing department, more specifically in the monitor segment, where you can get a new 49-inch AOC AGON Curved Gaming Monitor that is now available for $900 after a 13 percent discount on your $138 savings. This massive, curved gaming display features a dual QHD resolution, representing 5120x1440, and the best part is that you also get 120Hz refresh rates, adaptive sync, and more.

But of course, you don’t need to have such a large display to play your favorite games, as you can also consider picking up a 23.6-inch ASUS TUF Gaming 1080P Curved Monitor for $179 after seeing a 10 percent discount that translates to $20 savings.

AOC AGON Curved Gaming Monitor The ASUS AGON Professional grade curved gaming monitor with Dual QHD 5120x1440 resolution lets you enjoy your favorite games on a larger canvas, as it is like having 2x QHD monitors side-by-side.

Razer Viper Ultimate

The Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse is one of the best gaming peripherals you can get. As its name implies, it is totally light, which means you can move it around without effort, even though it may take you some time to get used to its ultra-fast response times. In addition, this gaming mouse comes with an RGB charging dock, a 70-hour battery life, a 20K DPI optical sensor, and more. Plus, it is basically 25 percent faster than other wireless gaming mice. And the best part is that you can buy yours for $80 after a $70 discount.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also consider wired gaming mice, as the HyperX Pulsefire Raid is now available for $30 after scoring an insane 50 percent discount. And the best part is that you can even get this wired gaming mouse for $25 when you add the on-page coupon to receive extra $5 savings. Or get the (HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QXG3132?th=1) that is now available for $45 after a $5 discount that becomes available when you add the on-page coupon.

Razer Viper Ultimate Take your gaming sessions to a whole new level with the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse that comes with an insane response, battery life, and accuracy, so you can enjoy your games even more.

Logitech G915 TKL

Of course, a good gaming mouse won’t do wonders by itself. You need to be an excellent player, and having a great keyboard will also help. We have also included one of the best gaming keyboards in this selection, as the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is currently seeing a 19 percent discount that translates to $43.99 savings. In other words, you can get your hands on this fantastic keyboard with tactile switches for $186. However, deals are also being applied to the Logitech G915 TKL with linear key switches, as it now sells for $200 after scoring a $30 discount.

And don’t worry, if you don’t want to spend that much on a new keyboard, you can also consider checking out the Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that now goes for $50 after picking up a $40 discount that represents 44 percent savings. Or get the ASUS ROG Strix Flare Aura Sync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $90 after a 31 percent discount representing $40 savings.

Logitech G915 TKL Complete your gaming setup with a new Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, currently scoring a very compelling 19 percent discount on its version with tactile switches.

Elden Ring

Finally, there’s an interesting selection of Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games on sale, where you will find titles such as Elder Ring, Metroid Dread, Pokémon, and more. First, Elden Ring is currently selling for $50 after a 17 percent discount that translates to $10 savings, and the best part is that the same deal is applied to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Metroid Dread is selling for $50 after a $10 discount, but this option comes as a digital code for you to download. You will also find savings on the latest titles from Pokemon, including Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, or you can pick up the Pokemon Shield Edition for $40 after a $20 discount. And you can also score $10 savings on one of my favorite sagas, as Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection is now available for $30.