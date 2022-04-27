Best deals today: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Smart TVs, and more

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose is one of America’s best brands, and it’s well known for its high-quality audio products, including home audio systems, speakers, noise-canceling headphones, and more. These products aren’t the most affordable ones on the market, so we get excited every time we see them going on sale. For example, you can now purchase a new pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for less, as they are currently receiving an 18 percent discount.

You can now buy a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for just $329 after picking up a $70 discount at Amazon.com. These Bluetooth wireless headphones feature a resistant frame with a stainless steel headband and earcups to deliver a comfortable fit so that you can wear them for hours. This will help you make the best of its 20-hour battery life. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 also feature eleven levels of active noise cancelation, immersive sound, clear calls, and fantastic voice pickup to help those on the other side of the call.

Suppose you don’t want to spend that much on a new pair of wireless headphones. In that case, you can also consider checking out the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones, which now sell for $250 after receiving a very compelling 29 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. And if you’re interested in buying a new gaming headset, you can also save money on the Razer Opus X Wireless Low Latency Headset that now sells for $80 after a $20 discount.

Hisense Class H9 Quantum Series Smart TV

Next up, we have the Hisense Class H9 Quantum Series Smart TV that is currently receiving a 14 percent discount on its 65-inch model, meaning that you can take one home for $689, and you get to keep $115 in your pocket.

The Hisense Class H9 Quantum Series Smart TV features a 4K ULED LCD display capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates. It also includes tons of special features, including a Game Mode Pro, Alexa, Google Assistant Built-in, and support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, etc.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also check out the VIZIO M6 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV that sells for $550 on its 65-inch model after receiving a $130 discount that represents 19 percent savings. And if you’re OK with a smaller-sized display, you can also opt for the 55-inch model that sells for $415 after picking up a $165.90 discount.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RT 3080 Trinity

We have also spotted some killer savings on the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity PCI-E 4.0 Gaming Graphics Card that is currently seeing a 22 percent discount. You can buy yours for $1,010 after picking up a $290 discount. This powerful GPU features IceStorm 2.0 advanced cooling, Spectra 2.0 RGB lighting, and DisplayPort, HDMI outputs for you to connect your monitor or smart TV.

Suppose you’re looking for more “budget-friendly” options. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new PNY GeForce RTX™ 3070 8GB XLR8 Gaming Revel Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Graphics Card for $729 after scoring a very compelling 24 percent discount that translates to $230 savings. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also check out the MSI Gaming AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card that is now available for $472 after a 9 percent discount.

HP 11 Touch-Screen Chromebook Tablet

The HP 11 Touch-Screen Chromebook Tablet is an excellent option for those who want a new portable Chromebook tablet that can double up as a laptop, thanks to its detachable keyboard. It is now available for just $299 after receiving a massive 50 percent discount which translates to $300 savings. The HP 11 Touch-Screen Chromebook Tablet features an 11-inch touch display, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor, and more. You also get HP’s Wireless Rechargeable USI Pen, a detachable keyboard, and a kickstand with your purchase.

Other savings include the Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop, which features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 1TB SSD storage, 16GB RAM, and more for $1,700 after a $300 deal. You can also connect this powerful gaming PC to a new Samsung Odyssey G3 Series 27-Inch FHD 1080p Gaming Monitor, which sells for $180 after seeing a $90 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Finally, we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 that is getting some love at Amazon.com, where you can buy the entry-level variant with 32GB storage for just $180 after a 22 percent discount representing $50 savings. You can also check out the 64GB and 128GB models that sell for $220 and $250, after picking up a $60 and $80 savings, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch display and a long-lasting battery life that can be charged via the fast-charging USB-C port. However, we must recommend you go for the models with more storage space, as apps and Android software updates will most likely take up 32GB storage before you know it. Or you can also check out the latest deals available at Samsung.com, where you can buy the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series starting at $500.