We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Deals

Best deals today: ASUS ZenBook Flip S13, iPad Mini, and more

By Samuel Martinez July 15, 2022, 6:32 pm
FI ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 Source: ASUS
CONTENTS CLOSE

ASUS ZenBook Flip S13

ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 Long Source: ASUS

Today’s best deals start with the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13, which is now available for $1,095 after the latest 29 percent discount. This will get you a new laptop with a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and other great features, including AI noise-cancelation. This may not be the most powerful gaming laptop, but it will hold its own thanks to its Intel Iris Xe graphics. Its best feature may be its 360-degree ErgoLift hinge with a backlit keyboard and its stunning design that comes in a luxurious Jade Black finish enhanced with subtle Red Copper diamond-cut edges.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, suppose you’re really interested in a new gaming laptop. In that case, you can also check out the Lenovo Legion 5, now selling for $1,180 thanks to the latest 13 percent discount representing more than $179 savings. This model comes with a large 17.3-inch FHD display and tons of power under the hood thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 64GB RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. And you can also complete your setup with a new LG 24-inch Class Full HD Ultragear Gaming Monitor with 165Hz refresh rates, as it sells for $147 after a $43 discount.

ASUS ZenBook Flip S13

ASUS ZenBook Flip S13

The ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 comes with a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and other great features

Apple iPad Mini

iPad mini Long Source: Apple

We have also spotted some cool savings on the 2021 Apple iPad Mini, now available for $600 after receiving a $49 discount. This will get you a new model with LTE support and 64GB storage space on its purple color variant. In addition, the latest iPad mini comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, a Touch ID-embedded power button for biometric verification, landscape stereo speakers, and a 12MP Wide back camera that you will almost never use.

If you want a larger canvas, you can also opt for the 2022 iPad Air with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, an anti-reflective coating, Apple’s M1 processor, and other great features for $559 on its 64GB storage option. Just don’t expect many design changes, as this model looks identical to its predecessor. And if you want the most affordable option, you can also check out the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad that now sells for just $299 on its 64GB model with Wi-Fi-only support.

PBI Apple iPad Mini Starlight

Apple iPad mini

Apple's 2021 iPad mini is one of the best tablets on the market. It features an A15 Bionic chip with a Neural engine, up to 10 hours of battery life, an 8.3-inch display, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and more.

VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar

VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar Long Source: VIZIO

We have also spotted some interesting savings on the VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar for TV that would be an amazing addition to your entertainment center, as this Home Theater Surround Sound System for TV with Subwoofer and Bluetooth comes with 18 high-performance speakers, Adaptive Height Speakers Automatically rotate to optimize your audio experience. And the best part is that you can take it home for just $698 after picking up a 37 percent discount that translates to $401 savings.

However, you can also improve your audio system with the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers that sell for just $89 after a $10 discount. Indeed, these won’t rock the house, but at least you will be able to enjoy your tunes, movies, or games with improved audio quality.

VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar

VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar

Take your audio experience to new levels with the VIZIO Elevate Home Theater Surround Sound System for TV with Subwoofer and Bluetooth, which comes with 18 high-performance speakers, Adaptive Height Speakers, and other great features.

Logitech G915 TKL

Logitech G915 TKL wireless keyboard featured image Source: Pocketnow Video

One of the best keyboards on the market is now receiving a 15 percent discount, which means you can now purchase a new Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for just $195, which means you would be able to save $35 on your purchase. However, this deal is only available on its Tactile version, which isn’t as fast to receive input as the linear switches, which are gamer oriented. Either way, you can also save on the Click and Linear models, but savings won’t be as compelling.

And if you want something a bit more affordable, you can consider checking out the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard that now sells for $40 after scoring a $20 discount. Or take a look at the ASUS ROG Strix Flare Pnk (Cherry MX Red) Limited Edition Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that sells for $114 after a 13 percent discount.

Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed product box image

Logitech G915 TKL

Enjoy typing on a Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, one of the best keyboards on the market for gamers.

ASUS AC2900 WiFi Gaming Router

ASUS AC2900 WiFi Gaming Router Long Source: ASUS

Finally, we have also caught some great deals on the ASUS AC2900 Wi-Fi Gaming Router that now sells for $129 after scoring a 24 percent discount. This dual-band Gigabit wireless internet router features WTFast Game Accelerator that will make your gaming and streaming sessions run smoothly, and the best part is that it’s AiMesh compatible. And just in case you already have kids, you also get Advanced Parental Controls for quick and easy Wi-Fi management that will let you control time and schedules.

If you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 Wi-Fi Router, which sells for $200 after a 20 percent discount that represents $50 savings. Or go for the more affordable NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart Wi-Fi Router R6700, which goes for $69, and get the same $50 savings.

ASUS AC2900 WiFi Gaming Router

ASUS AC2900 WiFi Gaming Router

The ASUS AC2900 WiFi Gaming Router features WTFast Game Accelerator that will make your gaming and streaming sessions run smoothly, and other great features to keep control of your Wi-Fi.

Read More

 Deals

Get a new OnePlus 9 Pro for just $700

Check out today's best OnePlus deals, where you will be able to purchase a new and unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro for just $700 and score incredible savings on other OnePlus devices

By Samuel Martinez July 14, 2022, 3:53 pm

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

Foldables beat gaming phones, here’s why

Gaming smartphones are great, and offer unmatched performance compared to traditional high-end smartphones, but foldables are better for gaming in every aspect. Here's why.

By Roland Udvarlaki July 6, 2022, 10:08 am
Phones

The ROG Phone 6 Series is worth it

In this article, we will go over what's new with the latest generation of the Asus ROG Phone and then focus on why we think the ROG Phone 6 Series is worth it!

By Aryan Suren July 6, 2022, 6:30 am
Deals

Purchase a new gen-4 Echo Dot starting at just $20

Early Amazon Prime Day deals will let those with a Prime membership purchase the new Echo Dot with a free Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb and other great bundles with some crazy savings

By Samuel Martinez July 5, 2022, 3:24 pm