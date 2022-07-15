Best deals today: ASUS ZenBook Flip S13, iPad Mini, and more

ASUS ZenBook Flip S13

Today’s best deals start with the ASUS ZenBook Flip S13, which is now available for $1,095 after the latest 29 percent discount. This will get you a new laptop with a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and other great features, including AI noise-cancelation. This may not be the most powerful gaming laptop, but it will hold its own thanks to its Intel Iris Xe graphics. Its best feature may be its 360-degree ErgoLift hinge with a backlit keyboard and its stunning design that comes in a luxurious Jade Black finish enhanced with subtle Red Copper diamond-cut edges.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, suppose you’re really interested in a new gaming laptop. In that case, you can also check out the Lenovo Legion 5, now selling for $1,180 thanks to the latest 13 percent discount representing more than $179 savings. This model comes with a large 17.3-inch FHD display and tons of power under the hood thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 64GB RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. And you can also complete your setup with a new LG 24-inch Class Full HD Ultragear Gaming Monitor with 165Hz refresh rates, as it sells for $147 after a $43 discount.

ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 The ASUS ZenBook Flip S13 comes with a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and other great features

Apple iPad Mini

We have also spotted some cool savings on the 2021 Apple iPad Mini, now available for $600 after receiving a $49 discount. This will get you a new model with LTE support and 64GB storage space on its purple color variant. In addition, the latest iPad mini comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, a Touch ID-embedded power button for biometric verification, landscape stereo speakers, and a 12MP Wide back camera that you will almost never use.

If you want a larger canvas, you can also opt for the 2022 iPad Air with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, an anti-reflective coating, Apple’s M1 processor, and other great features for $559 on its 64GB storage option. Just don’t expect many design changes, as this model looks identical to its predecessor. And if you want the most affordable option, you can also check out the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad that now sells for just $299 on its 64GB model with Wi-Fi-only support.

Apple iPad mini Apple's 2021 iPad mini is one of the best tablets on the market. It features an A15 Bionic chip with a Neural engine, up to 10 hours of battery life, an 8.3-inch display, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and more.

VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar

We have also spotted some interesting savings on the VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar for TV that would be an amazing addition to your entertainment center, as this Home Theater Surround Sound System for TV with Subwoofer and Bluetooth comes with 18 high-performance speakers, Adaptive Height Speakers Automatically rotate to optimize your audio experience. And the best part is that you can take it home for just $698 after picking up a 37 percent discount that translates to $401 savings.

However, you can also improve your audio system with the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers that sell for just $89 after a $10 discount. Indeed, these won’t rock the house, but at least you will be able to enjoy your tunes, movies, or games with improved audio quality.

VIZIO Elevate Sound Bar Take your audio experience to new levels with the VIZIO Elevate Home Theater Surround Sound System for TV with Subwoofer and Bluetooth, which comes with 18 high-performance speakers, Adaptive Height Speakers, and other great features.

Logitech G915 TKL

One of the best keyboards on the market is now receiving a 15 percent discount, which means you can now purchase a new Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for just $195, which means you would be able to save $35 on your purchase. However, this deal is only available on its Tactile version, which isn’t as fast to receive input as the linear switches, which are gamer oriented. Either way, you can also save on the Click and Linear models, but savings won’t be as compelling.

And if you want something a bit more affordable, you can consider checking out the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard that now sells for $40 after scoring a $20 discount. Or take a look at the ASUS ROG Strix Flare Pnk (Cherry MX Red) Limited Edition Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that sells for $114 after a 13 percent discount.

Logitech G915 TKL Enjoy typing on a Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, one of the best keyboards on the market for gamers.

ASUS AC2900 WiFi Gaming Router

Finally, we have also caught some great deals on the ASUS AC2900 Wi-Fi Gaming Router that now sells for $129 after scoring a 24 percent discount. This dual-band Gigabit wireless internet router features WTFast Game Accelerator that will make your gaming and streaming sessions run smoothly, and the best part is that it’s AiMesh compatible. And just in case you already have kids, you also get Advanced Parental Controls for quick and easy Wi-Fi management that will let you control time and schedules.

If you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 Wi-Fi Router, which sells for $200 after a 20 percent discount that represents $50 savings. Or go for the more affordable NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart Wi-Fi Router R6700, which goes for $69, and get the same $50 savings.