Best deals today: ASUS ZenBook Flip 13, Apple’s Mac Studio, Sony’s WH-1000XM5, and more

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13

We have found a great selection of deals for you today, and we start over at Amazon.com, where the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Laptop is receiving an 11 percent discount, which brings it down to a more affordable $1,020 price tag, which will let you save $130 if you choose to buy one.

This will get you a new convertible laptop with a 13.3-inch OLED FHD touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and other great features.

However, you can also head over to eBay, where you will find a cool deal on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 that’s receiving a 21 percent discount, which leaves it available for $1,100. This model will get you a larger 14-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 512GB storage space, 16GB RAM, a potent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and $300 savings.

And if you don’t need that much power, you can also check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook that comes with a 13.3-inch OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and a $385 price tag. This model usually arrives with a $430 price tag, which means that you will be scoring around 45 savings.

Mac Studio

Next up, we head over to Expercom, where we have found some cool savings on the Apple Mac Studio. This powerful Mac comes with Apple’s M1 Max processor with a 10-core CPU and a 24-core GPU, 32GB unified memory, and 512GB storage space for $1,849 after a $150 discount. This model isn’t the only one getting some love, as you can also get yours with a 32-core GPU if you’re willing to pay $2,090, but you will also get 32GB RAM, 512GB storage, and $109.95 savings.

And if you’re interested in a more portable option, remember that Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Air is still selling for $900 on its 256GB storage option. However, if you’re lucky, you may still find the 512GB storage model in Space Gray selling for $941. These models pack 8GB RAM and more than enough power to handle a decent workload.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Next on our list, we have the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones that are now available for $259 after scoring a 35 percent discount that translates to $140.99 savings. This killer deal comes with a catch, as you won’t be getting a brand new pair of headphones. Instead, you would be receiving a pair of refurbished headphones, which means that you would still manage to receive the same great audio quality with a little extra love. Just remember that eBay’s refurbished products will work like new and show minimal, if any, signs of wear. You will also get all standard accessories which will be placed in non-retail packaging to safeguard their condition better.

If you want a new pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones, get ready to pay $398, or go for the more affordable WH-1000XM4, which go for $348. And if that’s still too much for your budget, then you should also consider picking up a pair of the second-generation Apple AirPods that now sell for just $100.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing

Entering the gaming section of our deals selection, we have spotted some great savings on the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals, which are now available for $289. This product doesn’t seem to include any kind of special savings. However, you must know that it’s usually found selling for $347, which means that you would be taking advantage of a very compelling 36 percent discount. The best part is that the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals is compatible with the latest Xbox models, your PC or Mac, and it features real force feedback, stainless steel paddle shifters, leather steering wheel cover, and more.

However, you can also opt for the more budget-friendly HORI Racing Wheel Apex that sells for $100 after receiving a $20 discount. Unfortunately, this model will only work with the latest iterations of the Sony PlayStation and PC. And since we’re already in the gaming area, we will also include the Razer Limited Edition Captain America Wireless Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle for Xbox that sells for $144 after picking up a 20 percent discount.

HyperX Cloud Stinger

Finally, one of today’s best deals comes as the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset, which now sells for $30 after receiving a $20 discount on its Black color option. This model features a lightweight design with comfortable memory foam, making it perfect for prolonged gaming sessions. And the best part is that it is compatible with your PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile.

You can also choose to spend a bit more on your gaming headphones and try the ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset that now sells for $100 after scoring a more compelling $50 discount that represents 33 percent savings. Or check out the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Performance Gaming Headset that currently sells for $60, which will get you an insane 54 percent discount, as it usually sells for $130.