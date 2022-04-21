Best deals today: ASUS’ ZenBook Duo 14, Garmin’s fenix 6 Pro Solar, and more

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of incredible deals, where you can currently purchase a new ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 laptop for $1,150 after scoring a $150 discount. This will get you a unique and beautiful laptop with a 14-inch FHD touch NanoEdge display with 400 nits of brightness, an Intel Evo Platform Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage as part of its basic specs. However, this laptop includes other features that make it stand out, as it also includes ScreenPad Plus, a secondary 12.6-inch matte touchscreen that works seamlessly with the main 14-inch Full HD touchscreen. In addition, it will give users endless ways to make their laptop perform better, as it will improve your multitasking experience by extending the screen or splitting windows and apps on both displays.

Further, the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 features Intel Iris Xe graphics, next-generation ergonomics for its keyboard design, a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a dual-fan and triple-heat pipe system to keep your laptop cool, and more.

You can also consider going for the Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop, that’s now available for $990, after picking up a 10 percent discount that will get you $110 savings. This laptop arrives with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics. And suppose you only want to upgrade your PC. In that case, you can also consider checking out the GIGABYTE AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC 16G Graphics Card that is now available for $920 after seeing a 30 percent discount that represents $400 savings.

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar

Next up, we have the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar that is also getting special treatment at Amazon.com, as you can currently get yours for $630 after seeing a 16 percent discount representing $120 savings for those interested. The Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar is an amazing multisport GPS watch with solar charging capabilities, including advanced training features. In addition, it comes with a 1.3-inch Sunlight-Visible, Transflective display and tons of tracking sensors that will even be able to take track of your surfing sessions with a dedicated activity profile.

The Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar also includes preloaded TOPO maps, information from multiple global navigation satellite systems, and built-in sensors for a 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter. It also supports Garmin Pay contactless payments and up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 16-days with solar charging, assuming it receives around 3 hours of light per day.

If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can also check out the Garmin Instinct, which sells for $176 after a 30 percent discount that translates to $74 savings. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider the Garmin Venu Sq, which is now available for $170 after a $30 discount.

TCL Class 5-Series 4K Smart Google TV

Next in line, we have the TCL Class 5-Series 4K Smart Google TV available for $800 on its 75-inch model after seeing an 11 percent discount representing $100 savings. Of course, you can also go for the smaller 50-inch model, but this one sells for $430 without any special savings. Either way, you will be taking home a cool smart TV that features Quantum dot technology to deliver more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume to match the format used by most cinema screens. You can also add Dolby Vision HDR, Contrast Control Zones, hands-free voice control, and support for the most popular streaming apps.

You can also check out the TCL 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, now available for $158 after a 31 percent discount. This will get you a new 32-inch smart TV with HD resolution and support. However, you may also want to check out the latest savings on Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV that sells for $320 on its 50-inch model after getting a very compelling 32 percent discount that translates to $150 savings.

Motorola Edge +

The Motorola Edge Plus is an excellent device for Motorola fans. This 2022 version is available for $900 after picking up a $100 discount, representing 10 percent savings. This will get you a new Motorola Edge Plus with a massive 4,800mAh battery, a high-res 50MP ultra-wide and 60MP selfie camera to capture incredible detail in both normal and low light conditions. However, one of its best features comes as a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display capable of 144Hz refresh rates. And yes, it will also be great for content consumption, as it also includes Dolby Atmos audio and HDR10 Plus support. And if you’re more interested in internals, the Motorola Edge Plus includes the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

Finally, we have the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset that is receiving the best savings in this selection, as you can now purchase one for just $40, which represents 50 percent savings.

The Razer Kraken Gaming Headset features a lightweight aluminum frame and a retractable noise-isolating microphone. The best part is that this wired gaming headset is compatible with your PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and the latest Xbox Series X and Series S. you can also connect it you your mobile phone in case it still features a 3.5mm audio jack, or if you have the necessary accessory that will make this possible. Either way, you will receive amazing audio thanks to its 7.1 Surround Sound for positional audio that includes custom-tuned 50-millimeter drivers, capable of software-enabled surround sound, all-day comfort, and more.

However, you can also go for a higher-end option that comes as the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset, which now sells for $120 after a $30 discount. This wireless gaming headset will be compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PCs, but unfortunately, no PlayStation models.