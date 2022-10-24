Today's best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you can get several laptops, smartwatches, and more on sale

ASUS VivoBook 15

Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you will find the ASUS VivoBook 15 and other great ASUS laptops on sale. This first option comes with a large 15.6-inch FHD display,for $365 after receiving a 13 percent discount. This means you can take this cool laptop home and save $45.

Indeed, it may not be the most powerful laptop or the best for those interested in gaming, but don’t worry, as you can also score some cool savings on the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop that now sells for $834 after picking it up a seven percent discount. It has a 17.3-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and GeForce RTX 3050 graphics.

Or get the higher-end 2022 version of the ASUS TUF Dash that goes for $1,229, thanks to a $70 discount. This powerful gaming laptop comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. But suppose you’re interested in bigger savings. In that case, you can also consider going for the more affordable ASUS Vivobook Go 12 L210 that comes with an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a massive 44 percent discount, which leaves this product up for grabs at just $140.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

We have also spotted great savings on Samsung Galaxy Watches, starting with the Galaxy Watch 5, which now starts at $230 after scoring a $50 discount on its 40mm model with GPS-only support. This device comes with a silver bezel and a purple band. But you can also opt for the larger 44mm model that sells for $260 on its Blue version after receiving the same $50 deal.

However, you don’t need to spend that much on a new Galaxy Watch, as you can also opt for the previous iteration, which brings bigger and better savings, as you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 with a 40mm case and GPS-only support for $170 after a huge 32 percent discount, which represents 80 savings.

And if you’re not an Android user, we can also suggest you check out the latest deals available on the previous Apple Watch SE model that now goes for $209 after seeing a $100 discount. This will get you a 44mm model with GPS support, a Silver Aluminum case, and an Abyss Blue Sport Band.

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are also on sale, and you can now pick up a pair of these amazing headphones for $90 after the latest 40 percent discount that will get you $60 savings. The Beats Studio Buds are a pair of true wireless noise-canceling earbuds compatible with Apple and Android devices. In addition, they come with an IPX4 rating which means you can use them at the gym without worrying about getting wet.

And if you’re looking for more options, you can consider checking out the Momentum True Wireless 2, which are now available for $150 after receiving a massive 50 percent discount. These earbuds also feature active noise cancelation and up to 28 hours of battery life with their charging case. But if you’re like me, and prefer the over-ear design, then you should consider going for the V-MODA M-200 ANC Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones, which are now selling for $400 after receiving a $100 discount. And if you want to share your favorite tunes, you can listen to them with the TREBLAB HD77 Bluetooth speaker that goes for $70 after a 42 percent discount, representing $50 savings.

Nest Hub

Heading over to Best Buy, we have spotted the 7-inch Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant that now sells for $50 after scoring a 50 percent discount. This second-generation model comes in four different color options to choose from, and it is great for those who want to keep entertainment close by, as you will be able to stream your favorite content from Netflix and other streaming apps directly to your smart display. Also, you get to control any device that works with Google Assistant, Nest, Hue, and SmartThings. Of course, all these devices need to be connected to your local WiFi network, and that’s where you can get the TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 Mesh System that now sells for $180 after a $70 discount. This product covers up to 5800 square feet and will keep up to 150 devices connected without having issues, so check them out.