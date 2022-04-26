Best deals today: ASUS’ TUF Dash 15, TCL Class 4 Series 4K Smart TV, and more

ASUS TUF Dash 15

We have impressive deals for this Tuesday, as you can currently save big bucks on laptops, gaming PCs, wireless headphones, and more.

First up, we have the ASUS TUF Dash 15 available for $849 after picking up an 11 percent discount that will get you $100.99 savings. This will get you a new ultra-slim gaming laptop with a large 15.6-inch FHD display capable of delivering 144Hz refresh rates. In addition, it comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD storage, and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

You can also consider going for more power and lots of storage space, as the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop is also on sale. This gaming PC features a Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics, 16GB RAM, 480GB SSD storage, and 1TB HDD storage space for $1,150 after receiving a 15 percent discount that translates to $200 savings. But the most affordable option comes as the HP Pavilion Gaming PC, which sells for $560 after a $100 discount. This gaming PC features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and more.

TCL Class 4-Series 4K Smart TV

Next up, we head over to the smart TV section, where you will find the TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV getting interesting savings on its 55-inch model for just $320 after scoring a $60 discount representing 16 percent savings. This smart TV features a stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with amazing detain, HDR to deliver vivid and bright colors, and Google Assistant built-in, so you can also use your voice to launch your favorite shows, movies, and more.

Unfortunately, the other TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV models aren’t on sale. However, you can also consider checking out the VIZIO V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV, which starts at $285 on its 50-inch model. The 43-inch model sells for 288, so it would be crazy to opt for the smaller, more expensive model when the 50-inch variant sells for less. Next up, we have the 55-inch model going for $384 after picking up a 23 percent discount that translates to $115 savings. And you can also check out the other options with screen sizes going up to a 75-inch variant.

Sony WF-1000XM4

The Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones are some of the best wireless headphones on the market. They come in Black and Silver color options, and you can pick up a pair for $248 after a $31.1 discount representing 11 percent savings.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 feature a new Integrated Processor V1 that will help you get exceptional sound quality. You also get support for LDAC codec, crystal clear calls, IPX4 water resistance, Qi wireless charging capabilities, and up to 8 hours of battery life when using Noise Canceling. However, you can extend the battery life by up to 24 hours when using these earphones with their charging case.

If you’re on a tight budget, you can also consider the Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds that now sell for $100 after a $20 discount representing $20 savings. Or get the even more affordable Jabra Elite 3 in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds that go for $60 after picking up the same $20 discount that now translates to 25 percent savings.

Withings ScanWatch

We have also spotted some exciting deals on the Withings ScanWatch, which is available starting at $230 after receiving an 18 percent discount that translates to $50 savings on its smaller 38mm model. However, you can also go for the larger 42mm variant, now receiving a 17 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $250.

The Withings ScanWatch features an exquisite and classic design with physical hands and other components. It includes a smaller circular screen to display important information. For example, it can detect atrial fibrillation or normal heart rhythms in just 30 seconds via ECG sensors. You also get clinically validated oxygen saturation levels, heart tracking, sleep tracking, and more.

NutriBullet Blender Combo

Finally, we have also spotted savings on the NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z Blender Combo available for $100 after a 33 percent discount, which translates to $50 savings. This product is great for those who want to start living and eating healthy, as it takes nutrition extraction to the next level. This combo includes a 1200W motor base, a 64 oz blender with lid and vented lid cap, one Tamper, a 32 oz cup, a 24 oz cup, two to-go lids, and one easy-twist Extractor blade, and a recipe book. Plus, you also get a one-year limited warranty.

However, you can also consider a more affordable Nutribullet GO Portable Blender for Shakes and Smoothies available for $27 after a 25 percent discount. Or you can get the more powerful Ninja SS351 Foodi Power Blender & Processor System that’s now available for $160 after a $40 discount.