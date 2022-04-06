Best deals today: ASUS ROG, Lenovo, Razer and more

ASUS ROG Strix Portable Gaming Monitor

We start today’s deals with the amazing ASUS ROG Strix Portable Gaming Monitor that is currently receiving a $70 discount. This means that you can get this convenient portable gaming monitor for $329. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p Full HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rates. It is G-Sync compatible, and it also comes with a built-in battery to keep you gaming for up to three hours at 144Hz, and its quick charge feature will get you two hours of use after a one-hour charge.

The ASUS ROG Strix Portable Gaming monitor is an amazing choice for those who love to game on the go since you will also be able to connect it to your laptop, PC, gaming console, and even your smartphone. Its kickstand will also let you place it however you seem fit to experience a better gaming experience.

Acer Nitro VG242Y Gaming Monitor

The Acer Nitro VG242Y IPS Gaming Monitor is the next item on our list. This outstanding gaming monitor features a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS display capable of delivering up to 165Hz refresh rates. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, and it includes one Display Port, and two HDMI 2.0 ports, with their respective cables.

You can pick one up for $191 after receiving a very attractive 22 percent discount that translates to more than $52 savings. This product will be perfect for those who love gaming or for those who enjoy video and photo editing. The Acer Nitro VG242Y also includes two built-in speakers and a zero-frame design. However, I’d get my hands on a couple of bookshelf speakers to improve the gaming experience.

Lenovo Smart Clock

The second-generation Lenovo Smart Clock is also on sale, and you can pick one up for just $80 after scoring a $20 discount. This smart display with Google assistant and a wireless charging dock will look great on your nightstand or workspace. In addition, you will be able to charge up to two devices simultaneously, one of them using the wireless dock, while the other one may be charged via cable, as it also features a USB port on the back.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 features a 4-inch display that will display one of many clockfaces or use one of your pictures with Google Photos. You can also ask it to set up your morning and night routines, schedule alarms and meetings, ask Google to play music, stream security camera feeds, and more.

HyperX Pulsefire Raid

The HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming mouse is getting one of the best deals on this list, as you can now get yours for $35 after receiving a massive 42 percent discount representing $25 savings. This amazing gaming mouse features 11 programable buttons, RGB lighting, an ergonomic design with comfortable side grips, and software-controlled customization via HyperX NGenuity software. It also includes a Premium Pixart 3389 Sensor, large skates and flexible braided cable, and multi-platform compatibility.

Razer DeathAdder Essential

And since we’re already talking about gaming mice, we must also include the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse that is now available for just $21 after receiving a 31 percent discount. This is not just another wired gaming mouse, as it comes from the #1 best-selling gaming peripherals manufacturer in the US. This model comes with a high-precision 6,400 DPI optical sensor and durable mechanical switches that will support up to 10 million clicks, and the best part is that it comes with a 2-year warranty. Further, you get a rubberized scroll wheel for maximum accuracy and five programable buttons, which can be remapped with the Razer Synapse app, and I must also add that it feels delicious in hand.

Anker Soundcore Flare 2

The Anker Soundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker is now available for just $60 after receiving a 24 percent discount that will help you keep $19 in your pocket. This portable Bluetooth speaker features an IPX7 rating, which means you can perfectly take it by the pool and not have to worry about getting it wet. It also includes 360 degrees sound, which will make it perfect for your backyard parties, and the best part is that it features 20W of power, a 12-hour battery that will keep the party going, and a built-in light show that will pulse, phase, and shine to the beat of your favorite tunes.

Corsair MP600 PRO M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD

Finally, we have the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 SSD that is currently seeing a 19 percent discount that leaves it up for grabs at $300. This solid-state drive is optimized for the PS5, which means that it will deliver up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read & 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds, a high-speed interface, and a compact form factor. Further, it comes with a pre-installed low-profile aluminum heat spreader to help disperse heat and reduce throttling. Finally, it comes in several storage sizes, but this deal will help you score a 2TB storage model. The most affordable option starts at $110, but this model won’t get you any savings.