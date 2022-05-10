Best deals today: ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Professional Laptop, Samsung Galaxy phones, and more

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5

Today’s deals started with some pretty attractive discounts on several models of Apple’s M1 iMac, but we kept on searching as we spotted more deals to help you save on the latest tech. First up, we have the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Professional Laptop currently selling for $650 after a $50 discount. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Professional Laptop features an exquisite and minimalistic design that will turn some heads. Further, you get the power of an Intel Core i3 processor, 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and more.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Professional Laptop also comes with an Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors and 16GB RAM. Still, other than that, you will get the same 14-inch Full HD “frameless” NanoEdge Display, a durable 360-degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, and tablet mode. And you also get a lightweight magnesium-alloy chassis body, making the C436 a durable and beautiful option.

However, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can check out the Lenovo Ideapad S330, which is now2 receiving a 13 percent discount that translates to $26 savings. In other words, you can get one of these laptops for $174. This will get you a new Chromebook with a 14-inch display, a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 64GB storage space, and 4GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been constantly on sale, and the latest offer lets you take one of these fantastic devices with up to $250 savings, but that will depend on the model you go for.

First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra that is now available for just $950 after receiving a 21 percent discount that translates to $250 savings. This will get you a new and unlocked phone with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Further, you also get an amazing camera capable of recording at up to 8K, a bright display, long battery life, a built-in S Pen, and more.

However, you can also consider picking up a more affordable Galaxy S22 Plus that receives the same $250 savings. This device is now selling for $750 after the latest 25 percent discount. You get the same 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and more. And if that’s still too much for your budget, remember you can also consider buying the vanilla variant, now going for $675 after a $125 discount.

LG 34BK95U-W UltraFine 34

Moving on, we have also spotted some insane savings on the LG 34BK95U-W UltraFine Nano IPS LED UltraWide Monitor, which is now receiving a 26 percent discount that represents $420.99 savings, leaving this insanely huge 34-inch monitor selling for $1,229. The LG 34BK95U-W UltraFine Nano IPS LED UltraWide Monitor features 60Hz refresh rates, Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-C inputs, and a 21:9 aspect ratio with 5120 x 2160 resolution, making it a perfect option for those interested in personal use, business, and it may even do a good job for those who want a large display for gaming.

And if you want more accessories for your workspace, you can also consider picking up the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, which sells for $50 after a 29 percent discount that will help you keep $20 in your pocket. Or, check out the Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Microphone that is now getting a 30 percent discount, meaning you can pick one up for just $70.

Apple TV 4K

Apple’s 2021 version of the Apple TV 4K is currently picking up a 16 percent discount to help you save $29 on your purchase. This means that you can get your hands on this device for $150. The Apple TV 4K features Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound, Apple’s A12 Bionic chip to boost audio, video, graphics, HDR, and Dolby Vision. You also receive support for the latest and best streaming apps and services, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, etc.

However, you can also opt for the Roku Streambar Pro that is also on sale, and it conveniently sells for the same $150 and almost the same savings, as this option is receiving a $30 discount. It features 4K support, HDR, and cinematic sound, and you also get a Roku Voice Remote with a headphone jack in case you want to hear your movies or favorite shows privately with your headphones. And the best part is that it will also work great with your Alexa-enabled smart speakers.

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller

Finally, we have a great deal for those who love gaming on their smartphones, as you can currently get a new Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for $45 after a 50 percent discount. This model is compatible with Android phones, and it will help you enjoy all of your games from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, xCloud, Stadia, GeForce NOW, Luna, and more. Plus, it also features pass-through charging, which means you will also be able to charge your phone while gaming.

You can also get the iPhone model, but this option sells for $73 after a 27 percent discount that will get you $27 savings. Either way, you can enjoy your gaming experience even better when you pair this accessory with a pair of Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds that are now going for $111 after a $9 discount.