MacBook Air

Amazon Prime Day deals are still available to help you save on some of the best products on the market. Today’s selection features Apple’s latest M2-powered MacBook Air, as it not starts at $1,049 after receiving a 13 percent discount. This amazing laptop usually sells for $1,199, which means you score $150 on your purchase. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a new design. And the best part is that you can score the same $150 savings on the 512GB storage option, which is now available for $1,349.

Apple’s previous MacBook Air model is also on sale, and it’s a better option for those on a tight budget. You can currently take this baby home for just $799, which means you get to save $200 on the 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM, and an M1 chip under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung products have also been getting tons of attention. The latest offer will help you get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, starting at $280, on its smaller 40mm variant with GPS support. However, today’s deal will let you take the same watch bundled with a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for just $300, which means that you would only have to pay $20 to get your new truly-wireless earbuds. This bundle usually sells for $430, which means that you will be able to score $129 in savings with your purchase.

And if you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the LTE version of the Apple Watch Series 7 that now sells for $419 after seeing a $70 discount, or get the latest iteration for just $349 after a nice $50 discount.

Echo Smart Speakers

Amazon’s Echo smart speakers are also on sale. You can currently get the fourth-generation Echo for just $60 after a recent $40 discount. This model is one of the largest Echo speakers available. In addition, it comes with rich sound and Alexa built-in, which means that it will be perfect for helping you control your smart home.

If you want the smaller Echo Dot, you will have to settle for the third-generation option that now sells at $18 after an insane 55 percent discount. The fourth generation of this smart speaker was selling for $25, but it seems that they have run out of stock.

Fire TV Stick 4K

You can also take advantage of the latest deals applied to Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices, starting with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is now selling for $35 after a $20 discount. This is a very powerful and fast device that works wonders for those who don’t necessarily love the OS of their smart TVs and for anyone who wants to make an old TV a bit smarter.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device comes with WiFi 6 support and an Alexa Voice Remote, and the best part is that it is compatible with most streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. However, you may not want to get this if you live in Latin America, as you won’t be able to enjoy it as much as the original Fire TV 4K, as this newer model doesn’t play well with unofficial apps. But don’t worry, you can also save on the Fire TV 4K, as it is receiving a 50 percent discount, which leaves it available for $25.

If you want more power and hands-free control, you can opt for the Fire TV Cube, which also receives a 50 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $60. This is the previous model, which also comes with the latest Alexa Voice Remote and the best part is that it’s compatible with soundbars and A/V receivers. Finally, you can opt for the entry-level Fire TV Stick that sells for $20. This is the perfect choice for those who aren’t sure they want to spend that much on a new streaming device. However, I strongly suggest you go for the Fire TV Stick 4K or the Fire TV Stick 4K Mas, and believe me, you won’t regret it.