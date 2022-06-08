Best deals today: Apple’s Mac Mini, the Google Nest Hub, and more

Apple Mac Mini

Today’s best deals selection has something for everyone, starting with one of the first Macs to receive Apple’s M1 chip, as you can now purchase a new M1 Mac Mini starting at $600 after the latest $99 savings that will appear at checkout. This will help you get your hands on a new and powerful Mac PC that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

But be advised, Apple’s Mac Mini only comes with a power cable, so you’d better have a working monitor, keyboard, and mouse to get it working. Of course, you can also consider going for a ‘more complete’ package that comes as the ASUS ROG Strix G17 Gaming Laptop, which is now available for $1,100 after the latest $100 savings. This model comes with a large 17.3-inch HD display that will deliver up to 144Hz refresh rates. You also get AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics on a portable package.

Google Nest Hub

Next, up, we have the second-generation Google Nest Hub Smart Display that is now receiving a massive 40 percent discount that translates to $40 savings. In other words, you can take this amazing smart display home for just $60. The Google Nest Hub comes in two different color options to choose from, including Chalk and Charcoal, and it features a 7-inch touchscreen display with 1024 x 600 resolution. It also comes with a built-in Chromecast, which means that you can watch all your favorite shows and movies from all your favorite apps. And if you’re wondering about compatibility, you can use the Google Nest Hub with Google Assistant, Nest, Hue, and Smart Things. So you will also be able to control other smart devices with voice commands.

However, you may also want to check out the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in, which is now available for $50 after scoring the latest $20 savings. This model won’t allow you to watch your favorite shows, but you will be able to play your favorite music and use it to tell Alexa to play something on your Smart TV.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 has been constantly on sale, and we even managed to catch a glimpse of this fantastic smartwatch selling for just $300 after a $100 discount on its Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band version, but it has now gone back to its regular $70 savings. In other words, you can get your hands on the 41mm model with GPS-only support for $329, which is still pretty good for anyone interested in purchasing a great smartwatch.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider going for the Apple Watch SE, which is receiving a $30 discount, which means you can take one for $249 on its smaller 40mm model with GPS-only support. If you want LTE support, you will be able to get one for just $299.

However, there’s another option to consider, as the Withings ScanWatch Hybrid Smartwatch & Activity Tracker is also on sale. You can buy one for $249 after the latest $50 discount. This option comes with GPS support, a heart rate monitor, smart notifications, a sleep monitor, and insane 30-day battery life.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2

The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 are also on sale, and you can buy one for $195 after a new 22 percent discount. The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 comes in two different color options, including Gray and Black, but I’d suggest you stick with the Gray color option as the other version sells for $200 after a smaller $50 discount.

The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 come with spectacular Omnisonic sound that will make your tunes sound even better, up to 20 hours of listening time, plus soft ear pads with breathable material that helps to improve comfort.

However, you can also choose to pay a bit more for one of the best headphones on the market, as the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are now available for $279 after receiving a $50 discount. This option comes with noise cancelation, up to 24 hours of battery life, amazing Hi-Fi sound, and more. And suppose you’re on a tighter budget. In that case, you may also consider checking out the Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that are now available for $80 after picking up a 20 percent discount.

Roku Ultra 2022 4K

Finally, the Roku Ultra 2022 is now available for $80 after getting a $20 discount. This is the latest model that features support for 4K content, HDR, and Dolby Vision, and the best part is that you get a Roku Voice Remote that comes with a rechargeable battery, and since we’re talking about the voice remote, you also get a new feature called Lost Remote Finder that will help you find your remote in case it goes missing.

You can also consider the previous version of the Roku Ultra that is now going for $70 after seeing a 22 percent discount. If you want to get fantastic sound to go with your shows and movies, you can also consider checking out the Roku Streambar, which is now available for $99 after the latest 24 percent savings that will help you keep more than $31 in your pocket.