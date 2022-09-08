Today’s best deals come from Best Buy and Amazon.com, where you will find excellent Apple products, smart TVs, and more on sale

M2 13-inch MacBook Pro

We start today’s deals at Best Buy, where Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro receives bigger savings than before. Indeed, it was listed earlier this week with a $150 discount, which would get you a new laptop with 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a new M2 chip for $1,149, but the latest offer will let you score $200 savings and more storage space with your purchase.

Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Pro is now receiving a $200 discount on its 512GB storage option, which means you can take one home for $1,299. Of course, this won’t get you more RAM or a higher-end processor, as you will receive the same 8GB RAM and the same 10-core Apple M2 chip under the hood, and the best part is that you will find the same deal over at Amazon.com. Just remember that Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro looks just like its M1-powered predecessor, which means you get Apple’s TouchBar and a design that may seem a bit dated.

Suppose you want more power and a more contemporary design. In that case, you can check out Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Air, which is now available for $1,099. This option will also get you 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and an 18-hour battery life, which is 2 hours less than what you’d get on the 13-inch MacBook Pro. And remember that you can also opt for the more potent 14-inch MacBook Pro that sells for $2,099 after receiving a $400 discount.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

Next up is the Microsoft Surface Pro X, which is currently available for $850 after receiving a huge 35 percent discount representing $450 savings. This Microsoft Surface Pro X version comes with a 13-inch touchscreen display, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage space, an Adreno 690 GPU, and a Microsoft SQ 2 processor under the hood.

Lenovo’s 2022 Flex 5 Chromebook 2-in-1 Laptop is also on sale, and it will be a better option for those who wish to purchase a new laptop that will deliver amazing battery life and more than enough power to do general web browsing, watching videos, and regular schoolwork. The best part is that it can be yours for just $250 after a recent 34 percent discount that will get you $130 savings. And you can use those savings to get your hands on a new HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that now sells for just $85 after a $45 discount that represents a 35 percent discount.

LG Class OLED A2 Series 4K Smart TV

We have also spotted some cool deals on the LG Class OLED A2 Series 4K Smart TV, which is now listed for just $897 on its 55-inch model after its latest price cut that will help you keep $502 in your pocket. This smart TV regularly sells for 1,400, which makes it a very compelling deal for anyone who wants a new smart TV with 60Hz refresh rates, AI-powered 4K, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, support for Cloud gaming, and other great features.

Suppose you want something a bit more budget-friendly. In that case, you can also check out the Hisense ULED Premium 55U8G QLED Series 55-inch Android 4K Smart TV that is now available for $693 after scoring a 31 percent discount, which translates to $207 savings. In addition, this model will deliver a bright 1,500 nit image, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos support, up to 120Hz refresh rates, and more.

Apple Watch SE

Apple recently announced the new Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra, and a new iteration of the Apple Watch SE, which means that the previous Apple Watch versions have just gotten more affordable. Take the first-generation Apple Watch SE, for example. You can now get your new 40mm or the larger 44mm, GPS-only models for just $240, which means that you can score $69 savings on the larger variant or $39 on the smaller model. However, you can also get the latest version for just $279, which will get you a new Apple Watch SE that’s 20 percent faster than its predecessor. The best part is that it also includes advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, and other great features.

AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro also got a refresh, which means you can get the first-generation model for just $180 after a 28 percent discount that will get you $69 savings. In addition, these amazing wireless earbuds come with a MagSafe charging case, active noise canceling, transparency mode, Spatial Audio, and more.

And if that’s too much for your budget, you can also check out the gen-3 AirPods, which are now selling for $150 or get the gen-2 AirPods for just $100 after receiving a huge $100 discount.