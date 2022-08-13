Today’s best deals come from Best Buy and Amazon.com, where you will find Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip inside, the iPad Mini, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and other incredible products on sale

M2 13-inch MacBook Pro

Source: Apple

Today’s best deals selection starts at Best Buy, where you can now purchase a new M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,299 after receiving a $200 discount. This model comes with 512GB storage space, 8GB RAM, Apple’s latest processor with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. The best part is that this powerhouse will deliver up to 20 hours of battery life, so you can work through the day without worry.

However, you can also opt for the 256GB storage model that sells for $1,149 at Amazon.com. This option usually sells for $1,299, so you can take your new Mac home and still get at least $150 savings.

If you want other options, you can also check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which now sells for $1,360 after scoring a 20 percent discount. This model packs an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 13.5-inch touchscreen.

13-inch MacBook Pro The new 13-inch MacBook Pro keeps the same old design but comes with the all-new second-generation Apple M2 chipset. The new chipset offers 20% better CPU performance than the last generation and a lot more. View at Best Buy

Apple iPad Mini

Source: Apple

Next up, we have the Apple iPad Mini, that now sells for $550 after scoring a $99 discount on its 64GB storage model that also supports LTE. You would typically see this product selling for $549, but the latest 15 percent discount makes it a very compelling option for those who want a more portable tablet with tons of power, thanks to Apple’s A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine.

If you don’t care about LTE support, you can also opt for the Wi-Fi-only model that sells for just $400 after a $100 discount, and the best part is that you also get six free months of Apple Music with your purchase. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider going for a new 2021 version of Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, which sells for just $299 after a 9 percent discount.

Apple iPad Mini Apple's 2021 iPad mini is one of the best tablets on the market. It features an A15 Bionic chip with a Neural engine, up to 10 hours of battery life, an 8.3-inch display, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and more. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Source: Samsung

Samsung has recently announced a new version of its Galaxy Watch, so it is only logical to see the Galaxy Watch 4 getting some exciting discounts. For instance, you can now get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for $300 on its 42mm model with ECG monitoring, plus all the necessary sensors to keep track of your workouts and other activities, including your sleep cycles. And the best part is that it also features LTE support, so you can take it anywhere without the need to have your phone around. The larger 45mm model is also on sale, and you can take yours home for $330 after receiving a $100 discount.

And if you want a more affordable alternative, you can also consider purchasing a new Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch that now sells for $100 after receiving a 29 percent discount. This watch and fitness tracker comes with 90 sports modes, 24-day battery life, and other cool features for a low price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Galaxy Watch 4 is the device to pick if you're looking for a fitness-centric smartwatch that doesn't hurt your wallet. View at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Source: Amazon

Source: Amazon

We now head over to the home entertainment department, where the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is still one of the best options for those who want to get the best from their TVs. This fantastic little device will help you make any old TV an excellent smart TV with all the benefits of a Fire TV, which includes watching shows from all over the world with a VPN. The best part is that you can get yours for just $35 when you add promo code ADDFTV at check out. This will get you $20 savings and an amazing media experience.

Of course, you can also choose to pay more for a new NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro Streaming Media Player that sells for $170 after scoring a 15 percent discount. The NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro Streaming Media Player usually sells for $200, so this means that you will be able to score $30 savings. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider the smaller NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Streaming Media Player that goes for $125 after a $25 discount.

fire tv stick 4K max Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is a perfect option for those who want to make their smart TV even smarter and faster with Wi-Fi 6 support and other great features. View at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Stinger

Source: HyperX

Finally, we have some savings on the HyperX Cloud Stinger that now sells for just $30 after getting a 40 percent discount that will get you $20 savings. Or pick up a new ASTRO Gaming A10 Wired Gaming Headset for $36 after scoring the same 40 percent savings that translate to $25 on this occasion. However, you should also check out the latest deals on Audio-Technica products, where you will find the Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL Premium Wireless Gaming Headset and other great products on sale.