Best deals today: Apple’s M1-powered 24-inch iMac, gaming accessories, and more

24-inch Apple iMac

We’re getting more Apple deals to follow up on the $100 savings applied to the AirPods Max, which lets you pick up a pair of these amazing headphones for just $449. However, the latest deal is more focused on productivity, and it will be great for those looking to get their hands on a new Mac, as the 2021 model of Apple’s 24-inch iMac is now available for as low as 1,199 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you a new iMac with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and Apple’s M1 chip with an 8‑core CPU and 7‑core GPU on its Blue presentation, as every other variant sells for more.

You can also opt for the more powerful 24-inch iMac with an 8-Core GPU that sells for $1,349 after receiving a 10 percent discount that will help you score $150 savings.

Apple’s 24-inch iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness, a slim design, a six-speaker sound system for amazing sound, and more.

However, you can also opt for more affordable alternatives, as the 2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip is now available for $849 after picking up a $50 discount. The difference is that the Mac mini doesn’t come with a built-in display or the necessary peripherals to get you working. And, of course, you can also opt for the smaller 21.5-inch iMac that now sells for $920 after a 16 percent discount. Unfortunately, this option does not feature Apple Silicon. Instead, you will find an Intel Core i5 processor inside.

Acer Gaming Monitor ED273 Abidpx

You could also score some exciting savings on the Acer Gaming Monitor ED273 Abidpx, which is now available for $210 after receiving a very compelling 25 percent discount to help you get $70 savings. This 27-inch curved gaming monitor comes with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 144 Hz refresh rates, and more than enough ports for you to connect your PC, laptop, gaming console, and more. And the best part is that it’s G-Sync compatible, which means you will get amazing image quality without breaking the bank.

You can also choose to pay a bit more for the MSI 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor that features a non-glare display with super-narrow bezels, 240Hz refresh rates, and more for $298 after a 17 percent discount that will get you more than $62 savings.

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed

And since we already entered the gaming section, we must also advise you to check out the latest deals on the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock that is now available for just $80 after picking up a massive 47 percent discount that will get you $70 savings. The Razer Viper Ultimate is one of Razer’s best gaming mice on the market. It features a 20K DPI optical sensor, chroma lighting, 8 programmable buttons, and up to 70 hours of battery life, depending on the brightness level of your RGB lighting.

You can also check out the Corsair Ironclaw Wireless RGB, which is now available for $60 after a 25 percent discount that translates to $20 savings. This mouse features an 18K DPI optical sensor, and it will be great for those who want more programable buttons. And you can also complete your gaming setup with the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is now available for $70 after seeing a $30 discount.

Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller

Still in the gaming department, we find that the Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller & Quick Charging Stand Bundle is now selling for $140 after a 22 percent discount that will get you $40 savings. This amazing wireless Pro controller is compatible with the Xbox One and the latest Xbox Series S and Series X consoles. The controller features impulse triggers, textured grips, secure magnetic charging to make sure it doesn’t fall off, and up to 12 hours of battery life. And if you’re a fan of Star Wars, you can also consider checking out the Boba Fett model that is also on sale. It goes for $150 after a $30 discount.

Not into Star Wars-themed controllers? Don’t worry. We have also spotted the Xbox Core Wireless Controller selling for $50 after picking up a $10 discount that represents 18 percent savings, with several color options to choose from.

Sony SRS-XP500

Finally, we have savings on the Sony SRS-XP500 X Series wireless portable Bluetooth karaoke party speaker that is receiving a 25 percent discount, which translates to $101.99 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $298. The Sony SRS-XP500 features powerful party sound with MEGA BASS, up to 20 hours of battery life, an IPX4 rating which makes it splash resistant, LED indirect illumination, and two rear inputs for your microphones or guitars. Or you can opt for the more potent Sony SRS-XP700 that goes for $448 after a 19 percent discount.

And if you don’t need that much power, you can also consider the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra BASS Wireless Portable Compact Speaker, which features an IP67 rating and five different color options to choose from. You can pick one up for just $48 after a 20 percent discount, which makes it a great choice if you’re on a tight budget.