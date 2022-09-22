Today's best deals come from Amazon, where you will find Apple's M1-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, the Apple Watch Series 7, and more on sale

Apple MacBook Air

We have a splendid selection of deals for you today, starting with one of Apple’s most popular laptops. The 2020 version of the MacBook Air is now available for just $850 after scoring a $149 discount. These savings come in two parts, as the first 5 percent discount will help you shave up to $49 off your new laptop, while the other part will appear at checkout.

Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air comes powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a delightful 13-inch Retina Display, backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID, and a fanless design that runs quietly even while taking up intense workloads. And if you want more power, you can also check out the latest iteration, which comes with a $1,099 price tag, $100 savings, a more powerful M2 chip, and a new design.

However, you can also opt for a more affordable M1-powered MacBook Pro, now available for $1,000 on its 512GB storage version. This model usually sells for $1,500, so you can get a beautiful and compact Mac with $500 savings. And if you’re just looking for a new laptop to get schoolwork done, you can check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, which is now available for $349 after scoring a 19 percent discount.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is still a great option for those Apple fans who want one of the best smartwatches on the market, especially when they can score $200 savings on the LTE variants. For instance, you can now pick up a new 41mm model with LTE support for just $499. This option comes with a Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. The larger 45mm model comes with a $650 price tag, which translates to $99 savings on the Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band version, but you can get one for just $400 when you opt for the Aluminum Case models.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can also check out the Apple Watch Series 6 that sells for $320 after scoring a 20 percent discount on the Product RED Aluminum Case with the Product RED sport band.

Beats Studio3

We have spotted some exciting deals on several over-ear wireless headphones, starting with the Beats Studio3, which are now available starting at $190 on its White colored variant after picking up an insane 46 percent discount. These amazing pair of headphones usually sell for $350, which means that you can save $160 if you choose to take advantage of this deal. Other color options are available for $200, which means $150 savings for anyone interested.

You can also check out Technics’ Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are now going for $308 after a recent 12 percent discount that will get you $40 savings. However, the best savings come with the Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, which are now available for just $82 after getting a massive 59 percent discount that will get you around $118 savings. And if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can check out the Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones that sell for $52 after a 49 percent discount.

Anker Nebula Cosmos

The Anker Nebula Cosmos Full HD 1080p Home Entertainment Projector is also on sale, and you can take yours home for $650. This model usually costs $800, but the latest 13 percent discount leaves it up for grabs at $700. Just remember to add the on-page coupon to get the extra $50 savings. Another option comes as the Anker NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080P Projector, which now sells for $1,300 after you add the $400 discount coupon. However, you can make this item even more affordable when you add promo code NE09D2341 at checkout, as it will let you get $100 extra savings.

Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor

Finally, we have Razer’s 27-inch Raptor Gaming Monitor that’s now available for $700 after a $100 discount. You will also be able to score cool savings on LG’s 34 Inch Ultragear QHD Nano IPS Curved Gaming Monitor, which now sells for $797 after a very compelling 38 percent discount, or get the more affordable ASUS ROG Strix 23.8-inch 1080P HDR Gaming Monitor for $230 thanks to the latest $99 savings.