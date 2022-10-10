Today's best deals come from Amazon and Woot, where you will find Apple's M1-powered iPad Pro models, gaming consoles, AirPods Pro, and more on sale

11-inch iPad Pro with M1 chip

Rumors suggest that Apple is working on delivering an iPad Pro refresh, which could explain why the current M1 version of the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are constantly on sale, with some options even receiving insane price cuts. First, we have the 11-inch iPad Pro, selling for as low as $639 if you get yours in Silver. But you can also get the 256GB storage model for just $829 after scoring an 8 percent discount. Earlier today, we saw the same model in Space Gray selling for $723, but that deal was gone as soon as it arrived. So, if you're really interested in picking up one of these bad boys, I suggest you keep an eye out for these lightning deals.

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you can opt for the 512GB variant, as it now sells for just $849 after scoring an insane $250 discount representing 23 percent savings on both color variants. And if that's still not enough storage room, you can also opt for the 1TB and 2TB models that enjoy a $250 discount, leaving them available for $1,249 and $1,649, respectively.

The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also getting some love, as you can get $100 savings on the 128GB storage variant, meaning you can take one home starting at $999.

M1 11-inch iPad Pro Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro comes powered by Apple’s M1 processor, which means you get the same performance as its larger brother, but with a smaller canvas. View at Amazon

Sony Xperia 5 III

Source: Sony

Sony's latest Xperia smartphones are also on sale, and you can get your hands on one starting at $583 when you go for the Sony Xperia 5 III. This model comes with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, a gorgeous 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display, and a $100 discount on its green color variant, which leaves it available for $698. However, the best savings come with the Black version, as you can keep $215 in your pocket.

Suppose you want more power and a better camera experience. In that case, you can get the Xperia PRO-I for $1,098 after receiving a $100 discount or get the Xperia 1 III for $898 thanks to the latest 31 percent discount that will help you save $400. However, you can make this option even more affordable when you trade in one of your current devices, as Amazon will give you up to $526 in savings via an Amazon.com Gift Card.

Sony Xperia 5 III Sony's new Xperia 5 III smartphone is packed with technology for photographers, cinephiles, and gamers alike. View at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

The previous generation Apple AirPods Pro are still a fantastic option for those who want great audio, water and sweat resistance, active noise cancellation, and more. The best part is that they arrive with a $170 price tag and the same design as the AirPods Pro 2.

Suppose you're looking for a more affordable option. In that case, check out the latest deal available on the Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds that are now available for $120 after picking up a $30 discount. And since we're talking about audio products, we can also include the ASUS ROG Strix Go BT Gaming Headset that now sells for $160 thanks to the latest 36 percent discount that will get you $90 savings. In addition, this headset features AI noise canceling, and it's compatible with your PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and smart devices.

AirPods Pro The previous AirPods Pro will deliver amazing sound quality, and tons of amazing features, including active noise cancelation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and more. View at Amazon

TCL Class 5-Series 4K Smart TV

TCL's Class 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV is also on sale, and you can get your hands on one starting at 380 when you go for the 50-inch model. However, we suggest you add $20 to your budget and pick up the 55-inch model that sells for $400 after seeing a $30 discount. This will get you a new smart Google TV with a 4K QLED display that can deliver up to 60Hz refresh rates. Dolby Vision, HDR, and Quantum Dot technology are also part of the package, so you can enjoy great image quality.

If you want more options, check out the Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV that sells for $450 after a 15 percent discount, which will get you $80 savings.

TCL Class 5-Series 4K Smart TV Enjoy your favorite shows with the TCL Class 5-Series 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV that will deliver amazing image quality with bright and vivid colors. It also features Google Assistant and other great features for those interested in buying one. View at Amazon

Xbox Series S

Source: Xbox

You can also use these great savings to purchase a reconditioned Microsoft Xbox Series S, as it is currently available for just $230 at Woot.com. This option will be available for the next couple of days, so hurry because this is an excellent option for those who like to enjoy games occasionally. It comes with Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, a power cable, and 2 AA batteries.

And you can also add an Xbox Core Wireless Controller in Robot White to your bundle for just $49 after receiving an 18 percent discount, or get the Xbox Core Wireless Controller special edition in Mineral Camo for $63 after the latest deals.