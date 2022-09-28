Today's best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find Apple's M1-powered 24-inch iMac, Audio-Technica microphones, and more on sale

Apple’s 24-inch iMac

You can currently save $100 on a new 24-inch iMac, as this 2021 model is now available for $1,350. This M1-powered all-in-one Mac comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and Apple’s first generation M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. You also get color matching Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, a power cord, and a power adapter. Just don’t go for the Silver or Green color options, as those variants aren’t receiving a special discount.

Apple’s 24-inch iMac Pro is perfect for those who don’t need a Mac to take everywhere they go, as this product is designed to sit and stay on top of your desk for a really long time. In addition, it will deliver a great media experience thanks to its 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness, and a six-speaker sound system that will deliver robust and high-quality audio. If you need to take your work on the go, I suggest you check out yesterday’s deals selection, where you will find Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Air and other great laptops on sale. Or check out the latest deal available on the Microsoft Surface Pro X, which now sells for $800 after receiving a $500 discount.

24-inch iMac with M1 Chip

OnePlus 10T

We have received some amazing devices from OnePlus this year, and they only get better after picking up new savings. For instance, you can get the OnePlus 10T with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage for $650 after a $100 discount that represents $100 savings. This device will be released tomorrow, but you still have enough time to pre-order yours.

However, you can also opt for last year’s OnePlus 9, which is now available for as low as $495, thanks to a recent 32 percent discount. This device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. And if you want more power, you can also check out the OnePlus 9 Pro, which now goes for just $700 after the latest 35 percent discount. This model comes with the same processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and other cool features.

OnePlus 10T 5G

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

Source: Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

We have more deals on Arlo products and other cool security cameras, as the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-Pack is now receiving a 19 percent discount that will let you keep an eye on your home for $284. This option usually comes with a $350 price tag, so today’s deal will help you save $65 on your purchase. These are great if you want 1080p video streaming, color night vision, 2-way audio, and other great features. Or get just one camera for $99 after the latest $31 discount.

You can also save on the more affordable Arlo Essential Indoor Camera that now sells for $80 after a $20 discount. You also get 1080p video with Privacy Shield, Night Vision, 20way audio, and other goodies. You can also check out the Wyze Cam v3, which now sells for $35, or the Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera, which sells for $49.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6950 XT

We have also spotted some great deals for those interested in upgrading their battle stations or for those interested in building a new gaming PC. For instance, you can now get your hands on a new GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6950 XT Gaming OC 16G Graphics Card for $691. This model comes with WINDFORCE 3X Cooling System, 16GB 256-bit GDDR6, HDMI and Display Port video outputs, Graphene nano lubricant, and a very compelling $609 discount, as this model usually sells for $1,300.

You can also get your hands on a new SK Hynix Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD for $120 after a $30 discount or get the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 Gaming SSD for $130 and keep $30 in your pocket. I personally got the 2TB version of this last one, and it works great. The best part is that it sells for $211 after the latest $109 discount.

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6950 XT Gaming OC 16G Graphics Card

Audio-Technica AT2020

Another great deal comes with the Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone that’s now available for just $79 after scoring a 20 percent discount. This microphone is one of the best options you can get if you’re on a tight budget and you want to record in your home studio. Just remember that you will also need an audio interface to make it work smoothly.

Suppose you’re looking for a more convenient option. In that case, you should get the Samson Technologies Samson G-Track Pro Professional USB Condenser Microphone with Audio Interface, which sells for $103 after receiving a 13 percent discount. And the best part is that you will also be able to connect your instrument via a 1/4-inch instrument input.