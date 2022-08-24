Best deals today: Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, and more

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro

Today’s best deals selection starts with Apple’s most potent MacBook Pro models, as you can currently purchase the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU for just $2,199 after scoring a $300 discount that represents 12 percent savings. This laptop also includes 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space under the hood, so you have more than enough storage space to save your work.

If you want a more affordable option, consider picking up the smaller 14-inch MacBook Pro that includes 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $1,799 after seeing a 10 percent discount that will get you $200 savings. This model is also powered by Apple silicon, but you will get a slightly less powerful M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 14-core GPU, and the best part is that you can get the same deal at Amazon and B&H. You can also use those savings to purchase a new Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard with quiet tactile switches for just $153 after a 10 percent discount that will get you $17 savings.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

The next item on this list is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Gaming Laptop that will look amazing on your gaming desk or anywhere you want to use it. This battle station includes a large 16-inch IPS WUXGA display with 165Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space for $2,200 after seeing a $300 discount. In addition, this amazing gaming laptop comes with ScreenPad Plus, a 14-inch 4K secondary touchscreen display that will help you game, stream, create, and more, and its intelligent cooling system with liquid metal and Arc Flow fans will help your machine stay cool under any situation.

Of course, you can also opt for the less portable and more powerful Skytech Chronos Gaming PC Desktop that comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 1TB storage, and 16GB RAM for $2,000 after a $300 discount. And if you want even more storage space, you can also check out the Kingston XS2000 4TB High-Performance Portable SSD with USB-C that sells for $400 after scoring a $100 discount.

Apple Watch SE

Moving on, we have spotted savings on the Apple Watch SE that’s now receiving a $69 discount. for instance, you can now get your new Apple Watch SE for as low as 210 when you opt for the 40mm GPS-only model. However, you can also pick up the larger 44mm model for 240.

However, the best savings come with the LTE-enabled models, as they are currently $99 off, meaning that you can pick up the smaller 40mm model for $230, while the larger variant will set you back $260.

Xbox Series S

eBay is also making the Xbox Series S more compelling with the latest deal. You can purchase this new gaming console for just $300 after receiving a $59.99 discount that translates to 16 percent savings. This offer will get you a new digital-only gaming console with the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. However, you also get a copy of Watch Dogs Legion to make the deal even sweeter. However, you can also choose to get the Xbox Series Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle for $270 at Amazon, which is a better deal if you’re not interested in playing Watch Dogs Legion.

Sony HT-G700 Soundbar

Finally, improve your home audio with the Sony HT-G700 Soundbar that now sells for $398 after receiving a 34 percent discount. This 3.1CH Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar with Bluetooth technology will deliver a maximum output of 400 watts, making it perfect for those who want a better audio experience when watching their favorite movies or when they just want to enjoy their favorite tunes. It also comes with a powerful wireless subwoofer to deliver amazing bass sound.

However, you can also consider a more affordable solution that comes as the Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker that sells for $98 after receiving a $25 discount that represents $30 savings. This soundbar has an integrated tweeter and Bluetooth support for an easy setup, but it only comes with a maximum output of 120 Watts.