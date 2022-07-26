Best deals today: Apple’s latest iPad Pro models, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, and more

iPad Pro

Today’s best deals start with some of Apple’s best products on the market, as you can currently score massive savings on the M1-powered iPad Pro models. First up, we have the 11-inch version that starts at $729 when you go for the Space Gray model that comes with Wi-Fi-only support. This model also packs 128GB storage space, an Apple M1 processor, an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, all-day battery life, and other great features.

However, savings will improve when you go for other models with more storage space. For instance, you can score 14 percent savings on the Space Gray model with 512GB of storage space, which means you can save more than $150 on your purchase. And if you go for the 1TB storage model in Silver, you will be able to score a whopping 25 percent, which translates to $381 savings. In other words, you can take this baby home for just $1,118.

Savings don’t stop there, as you will also be able to save on the 12.9-inch model with 2TB storage space that now sells for $1,900 after scoring $299 savings. The first discount will get you $99 off, while the extra $200 savings will appear at checkout. And the best part is that this deal is applied to both color options, so you won’t have to compromise there. And if you don’t need that much storage, you can also opt for the 1TB model that goes for $1,550 after a $200 discount.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

You can also save on a new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio that sells for $1,800 after scoring a nice 14 percent discount, which translates to $300 savings. This Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio model comes with a 14.4-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a flashy new design intended to help you become more creative. And the best part is that you can also browse between the different configurations, as you can save 11 percent on the model that packs 32GB RAM and 1TB storage or get the maxed-out version with 2TB storage and 32GB RAM for $2,699 after a 13 percent discount that will get you $400 savings.

These savings will also help you get a new Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet that now sells for $280 after receiving a very compelling 20 percent discount. This model comes with an 11-inch 2K display, a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage space, making it great for content consumption. And you can also check out the Mr. IRONSTONE L Shaped Desk that is now available for $65 shipped when you use promo code 50XIWCH8 at checkout, which means that you would score 50 percent savings on this excellent computer corner desk.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Moving on to the audio department, we have spotted savings on the Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, which are now available for $140 after getting a 30 percent discount that will help you save $60 upon purchase. These headphones feature adjustable Active Noise Cancelation, in an ultra-compact design that will also deliver up to 30 hours of listening time with their charging case.

And you can also opt for the non-pro Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, which are now available for $148. This is thanks to the latest 18 percent discount that will help you keep $32 in your pocket.

ROCCAT Elo USB PC Gaming Headset

Still in the audio department, we have spotted some interesting savings on the ROCCAT Elo 7.1 USB PC Gaming Headset, which sells for $40 after seeing a 43 percent discount that translates to $30 savings. This cool-looking gaming headset comes with surround sound with AIMO RGB lighting, and the best part is that you can also remove its detachable noise-canceling microphone, so you can also use them as a cool pair of wired computer headphones.

And since we’re already talking about great audio, we can also include the Jamo Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 Home Theater System in this selection of deals, as they’re now selling for $249. Indeed, they don’t seem to be on sale, but you should know that they’re usually listed for $400 at Amazon.com, or head over to Jamo’s website, and you will see them selling for $554.

Razer Quick Charging Stand for Xbox

Lastly, we have the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X and Series S, selling for $32 after scoring a 20 percent discount. This great charging stand comes with Magnetic Secure Charging to keep your controllers in perfect position while charging and to avoid unnecessary accidents. Of course, you can also opt for the more affordable option that comes as the PowerA Dual Charging Station for Xbox, which now sells for $25.

And since we’re already talking about Razer gaming products, we can also add the Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone to the list, as it can now be yours for $40 after receiving a 20 percent discount that represents $10 savings.