Best deals today: Apple's iPad Air, Garmin's Instinct 2S Solar, and more

2022 Apple iPad Air

Apple’s latest iPad Air is one of the most attractive options in Cupertino’s current iPad lineup. This amazing tablet arrived with the same design as its predecessor but with a massive upgrade, as an Apple M1 chip now powers it. This means that your new iPad Air will be almost as powerful and impressive as the current version of Apple’s iPad Pro models.

Things get more enjoyable when you can save some bucks on these amazing models, as you can now pick up a new fifth-generation iPad Air for $470 after scoring a $29 discount. This will get you a new iPad Air with 64GB storage space, a 10.9-inch display, Wi-Fi-only support, and the best part is that you can get these savings across every single color option.

However, savings get better when you opt for the 256GB storage model that is now available for $679 after receiving a $70 discount on its Space Gray model.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar

There are tons of amazing smartwatches on the market, but there’s a brand that stands above most options, as Garmin has proven to be an excellent choice for people who love to stay active. So, we have great news for those planning to get their hands on a new Garmin device, as the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is currently receiving a 14 percent discount that translates to $64.99 savings. This means that you can purchase this amazing new smartwatch for just $385.

The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is a smaller-sized rugged outdoor watch with GPS and solar charging capabilities. Further, it comes with built-in sports apps, all-day health monitoring features that track your heart rate, sleep, Pulse Ox, respiration, and more. Plus, you won’t have to worry about breaking it, as this is a tough baby.

GIGABYTE G32QC A

We have also spotted interesting savings on the GIGABYTE G32QC A curved gaming monitor that is currently packing a 16 percent discount that transforms to $60 savings. This means you can get a new monitor for $310. The GIGABYTE G32QC A features a 32-inch curved display capable of delivering 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms MPRT response time, Freesync Premium Pro, and other great features.

You will get an amazing gaming experience with the GIGABYTE G32QC A thanks to its 2560x1440 WQHD canvas, with a native 1500R curvature, smooth gameplay, and every one of GIGABYTE’s Classic Tactical Features with OSD Sidekick. Just remember that it won’t be able to keep up with the Xbox Series X, as it only supports 1080p at 120fps or 1440p at 60fp.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60

We have another great deal for those looking to upgrade their battle station or those looking for a more portable keyboard, as the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Ultra Compact 60% Form Factor is currently receiving a 30 percent discount that stands for $30 savings. This means that you can pick one of these keyboards for $70.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features Double Shot PBT keycaps, RGB LED backlighting, and linear HyperX Red switches, one of the best options for hardcore gamers. These switches deliver zero to no resistance when typing or pressing keys while gaming, meaning immediate response while gaming. Just be careful when you’re typing, as the slightest touch may cause a typo or two. You can also use the HyperX NGENUITY software to customize Game Mode, build macros, and set up per-key lighting and effects.

Xbox Pro Charging Stand

One of the things that I don’t necessarily love about Xbox is that you need to be replacing batteries on your controllers. However, we have found a solution for this problem, as the Controller Gear Universal Xbox Pro Charging Stand with 1100 Mah Rechargeable Battery is currently selling for just $33 over at Woot.com. This Xbox Pro Charging Stand usually sells for $80, making this one of the best deals on the list, as it is currently getting you 59 percent savings. You can get the same Controller Gear Universal Xbox Pro Charging Stand from Amazon.com, but it will be a bit more expensive. Either way, you must understand that this product doesn’t include an Xbox controller, but it will help you save even more, as you won’t have to be buying batteries for your controller all the time.

Elgato Cam Link 4K

Moving on, we have another attractive deal for those interested in improving their streams or image quality during video conferences, as the Elgato Cam Link 4K is now available for $108 after scoring a $22 discount that represents 17 percent savings. The Elgato Cam Link 4K is an external camera capture card that will make it easier for you to stream and record your content through a DSLR, camcorder, action cam, or whatever you want to use. It will deliver up to 1080p resolution at 60fps on video recording and 4K at 30fps for video conferencing, and it will work perfectly with OBS, Zoom, Teams, and other apps on both PC and Mac.

Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Microphone

The Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Microphone is currently receiving a 30 percent discount at Amazon.com, which means that you can pick up one of these fantastic microphones for $70. The Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Microphone is an excellent choice for those interested in recording, streaming, gaming, podcasting, and more. It is compatible with your PC and Mac, and our own Jaime Rivera has also used it on many of his videos on our YouTube channel.

Further, the Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Microphone is a condenser microphone that packs Blue VO!CE Effects and controls that will help you decide whether you want the microphone to focus on you or if you want it to pick up everything that goes on around you. This deal is available on the Shadow Grey color option, but you can also score some savings on the Blackout and Vivid Blue options that are now available for $80 after receiving a $20 discount.